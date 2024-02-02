Category:
How to enter the Pillars of Creation in Enshrouded

It's a little tough.
As you explore the world in Enshrouded, you’ll encounter a deluge of craftspeople like the Blacksmith, many of whom will require specific tools to complete their jobs. Sometimes, these quests take you into deadly new areas, such as the Pillars of Creation, which will kill you if you attempt to enter unprepared.

Enshrouded: How to enter the Pillars of Creation, explained

During the Finding the Masonry Tools quest, given to you by the Blacksmith in Enshrouded, you are tasked with entering the Pillars of Creation. However, to enter the Pillars of Creation, you must have a minimum Flame level of four.

This is because the Pillars of Creation is filled with Deadly Shroud, which, as the name suggests, is quite deadly and can kill you. To survive, you must raise your Flame level because this will also boost your Shroud Passage Level, which is essential for crossing Deadly Shrouds.

Once your Flame level is at least four, the Deadly Shroud will turn to normal Shroud, and you can finally enter the Pillars of Creation. However, you still have the Shroud timer, so you have to get out before that ends. If you’re worried you will run out of time, you can increase your Shroud Time survival by learning Shroud Time Skills or taking Shroud Survival Potions.

But if you don’t have a Flame level of four, you won’t be able to enter the Pillars of Creation.

How to increase your Flame level in Enshrouded

To increase your Flame level in Enshrouded, you must interact with your Flame and pay the price to strengthen it. Doing so will raise your Flame Level and add an extra minute to your Shroud Time for every level.

It’s important to note the higher the Flame level, the more resources you will need to sacrifice to increase your Flame level. For example, to go from a Flame level of two to three, you will need the following resources:

To go from a Flame level of three to four, you will need the following items:

It does take time to get these items, but leveling your Flame level to four is the only way you’ll be able to enter the Pillars of Creation in Enshrouded.

