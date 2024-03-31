Best Daggers in Dragon’s Dogma 2, ranked

The Thief may be among the better Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but any Arisen is only as good as their weapon. With so many to choose from, narrowing down the selection of daggers on offer can be difficult—and often, that decision can’t be made by comparing damage numbers alone.

Luckily, I’ve spent dozens of hours trying out gear as a Thief, so you don’t have to. These are the seven best daggers in Dragon’s Dogma 2, selected to help you pull the heists of your dreams and make truly legendary plays in battle.

Top 7 daggers in Dragon’s Dogma 2, worst to best

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a wide variety of weapons in each category, and daggers are no exception, there are standouts you should absolutely make a beeline for if you’re aiming to be the best thief the land has ever seen. Eat your heart out, Aladdin.

7) Stilettos

If only we had heels to match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While technically too thick to be considered true stilettos (yes, I’m going to get nerdy here), Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s take nevertheless provides a solid starting point for any Thief’s journey. They deal out solid damage with no frills and none of the extra weirdness found on the other daggers on this list, which is really all anyone could ask for. If you’re switching from another Vocation to try out the Thief class or having a Pawn do the same, the reliability of the Stilettos makes them the best choice for those early levels. Grab this one from the smith in Vernworth.

6) Snagdaggers

The Frosted Edges’ less cool cousins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name implies, the Snagdaggers’ flared ends make them more likely to get stuck when lodged into enemies (using the Twin Fangs maneuver). While this may sound like a bad thing, they shine in conjunction with the Draw and Quarter Thief skill, which purposely gets a Thief’s weapon stuck inside an enemy to make the act of drawing it out all the more destructive.

Crucially, they’re also the best daggers you can get in Vermund before hopping the border to Battahl, so picking them up from the Vernworth smith as early as possible is advised. If you’re not making a mad dash for the south, you’ll likely be using them for a good long while.

5) Battahli Biters

Now, all you need is a red ninja mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re playing as a Beastren or you just want to inject a bit of Battahli flair into your look, the Battahli Biters are where it’s at. The fact that weapon transmog has to be modded in is a shame, as these might be my favorite-looking weapons in the game, even if they do evoke a certain ninja turtle. Their true value lies in their weight, however—or rather, lack thereof. The Battahli Biters have one of the best weight/damage ratios I’ve yet seen, meaning you won’t have to eat quite so many bugs to lug them around and maintain an ideal weight level. Lightness in your pack means lightness on your feet.

As the name quite heavily implies, you can buy these from the smith in Bakbattahl.

4) Divine Razors

They’re not razors, but “Divine Basket-Hilt Cinquedeas” must not have flowed as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the name, the Divine Razors don’t actually deal any extra holy damage, meaning they won’t be of much use against the Dullahan and its ilk. They’re probably not the best for shaving, either. Even so, they’re a great choice for a fashion-forward Arisen, with their gilded hilts and elegantly notched blades. These blades carried me through most of Act 2, up until I got my hands on the Frosted Edges, and their high damage for the point in the game they’re acquired and ease of use makes them a no-brainer choice for many thieves. If that all strikes your fancy, the Divine Razors can be picked up relatively cheaply in Bakbattahl.

3) Spite

These seem like they’d be really impractical to make sheaths for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spite daggers are as freaky and funky-looking as you’d expect blades carved from Saurian spines to look, but they have more going for them than their unique appearance. These daggers have a chance to poison enemies on every hit—and if you’ve ever had a Pawn laid low by the slow, unrelenting damage of poison, you know exactly how devastating that can be. Their actual physical damage is unremarkable, but if you’re the kind of Thief who likes to hit and run, the Spite might be just what you need.

These can be bought in Bakbattahl, mercifully with no special prerequisites.

2) Framae Blades

The pointy end goes in the other guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One would think that a pair of blades literally snapped from the top of centuries-old spears would make for some pretty sorry weapons, but as the Framae Blades’ item description declares, they are indeed unparalleled in the art of stabbing. If all you want to do is deal the most physical damage possible, these are the daggers to reach for—that is, provided you can get over their weird algae-encrusted look. If some blaggard makes fun of them in your local tavern, why not show him what they can do?

Befitting their high damage potential, these daggers can only be purchased for a king’s ransom on the Volcanic Island towards the end of the game. You can, however, unlock them both earlier and at a discount by completing the Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge quest in Bakbattahl. Once that ordeal is over with, simply purchase the blades for a lowered price from Sara and get to stabbing.

1) Frosted Edges

Cold-blooded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The weapon of choice for stone-cold killers. Not only are the Frosted Edges visually very cool (no pun intended) with their swirling blue aura and particle effects, they’re also solidly the best daggers you can get your hands on. The reason why is simple: they’re the only pair of daggers that dole out magic damage in addition to basic physical damage, meaning they can take on magical and mundane enemies equally well without you having to make extra preparations or switch to another set of weapons. Upgrade them a few times, and they can easily carry you through the endgame, carving all manner of enemy asunder and potentially even freezing them solid with their inbuilt ice enchantment.

As befitting their status at the top of the dagger food chain, the Frosted Edges cannot simply be bought like any common sundry. Instead, you’ll have to loot them from the Coral Snakes’ hideout located in Battahl, which you will naturally be guided through as part of the Mercy Among Thieves sidequest. Don’t get too distracted by the bandit soap opera unfolding around you that you forget to take the Frosted Edges from a chest at the very end of the dungeon.

With these daggers in hand (one in each hand, to be precise), no treasure is out of your reach. Get out there and make the Thief Maister proud!

