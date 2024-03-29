Dragon’s Dogma 2: Mercy Among Thieves guide

Despite their limited screen time and vulnerability to death, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does a commendable job of eliciting empathy for its side characters and NPCs.

Recommended Videos

In Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s Mercy Among Thieves, you pursue one of the game’s most controversial gangs of bandits: the Coral Snakes. As with all side quests, figuring out what you need to do and where you need to go is up to you, which can often be confusing. I’ll help you complete Mercy Among Thieves in this guide.

How to start Mercy Among Thieves in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The people need your help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Mercy Among Thieves side quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2, speak with Tobias at the Vermund-Battahl Border gate.

Tobias is a man dressed in white with a ponytail standing near the Oxcart bell on the Battahli side of the border in Checkpoint Town, the same place where you can find the Forgery.

You find out about the wrongdoings of a bandit gang, which, depending on whether you have completed A Candle in the Storm or not, sounds familiar or not.

How to inquire about the bandit gang in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Anyone heard about these bandits? Screenshot by Dot Esports

This objective involves speaking with Lyssandro, a warrior-looking guy near the ranch close to Tobias.

If you haven’t already, speak with Toumi, a child standing near the Battahli side of the border in Checkpoint Town, and ask for some food. You should give Toumi some food to progress in Mercy Among Thieves in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Coral Snakes’ hideout location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Gotcha, bandit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Coral Snakes’ hideout by following the Oxcart‘s trail from the border to Bakbattahl. I highly suggest walking alongside the Oxcart—or staying awake if you choose to ride it—to remain aware of your surroundings.

When you spot a human warrior by the side of the road, get off the Oxcart trail and follow him to find the Coral Snakes’ hideout in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to pursue the Bandit in Dragon’s Dogma 2

I see ya. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hugo appears to be the most empathetic among the Coral Snakes, yet he’s also quite adept at slipping away when needed. Follow these steps to avoid losing his trail:

Follow Hugo up the incline to the right. Then, climb the rocks to enter the cave to the left. After the first cutscene, take the path to the left to catch up with him. When the path splits again, take a right toward the lit-up area. There’s another cutscene in which Hugo speaks with his fellow Coral Snakes’ buddies. After the battle, go through the gate and watch as Hugo breaks a bridge to cross over to the exit on the right. This isn’t a problem since you can take the ladder on the back of the cave to reach the exit through which he escaped. Hugo closes the gate through which he and the children escape. Take the right path to catch up to them.

Once you’re all caught up, all that’s left is to take down all remaining Coral Snakes’ to watch a devastating cutscene between Lanzo, the leader of the bandit gang, and Hugo. This marks the end of Mercy Among Thieves in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more