Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best cloaks, ranked

Cloaks are so hot right now. While every single gear item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is restricted depending on the player’s Vocation, cloaks are the sole exception, making for accessories that work with any setup you can imagine.

While cloaks are lightweight both in terms of the pack space they take up and their impact on your build, nothing is more important than questing in your best. After dozens of hours with the game, I’ve identified the best-looking cloaks to punch up any adventurer’s wardrobe.

Top 7 cloaks in Dragon’s Dogma 2

It should be noted that most cloaks in Dragon’s Dogma 2 have near-identical or otherwise negligible stats, meaning this ranking will be based on fashion alone. Most cloaks offer only a single point in one stat or another, making the style points that come with each one far more important. If you’re looking to slay the runway before you slay the dragon, look no further than these auspicious cloak options.

7) Expeditioner’s Cloak

Expeditioner’s Cloak. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, simpler is better. The Expeditioner’s Cloak is proof of this, with a simple blue color and squared cut making it a versatile choice for any one of the game’s 10 Vocations. It’s the same cloak you’ll see on most soldiers of Vermund, including the illustrious Captain Brant himself, and lends a subdued, regal air to most outfits. If you’re playing a no-frills Fighter or Warrior, you’ll want this cloak, which you can pick up from a chest while infiltrating Vernworth Palace in the main story quest Disa’s Plot.

6) Saurianscale Cape

Saurianscale Cape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Saurianscale Cape, meanwhile, veers in the exact opposite direction. Frills, fur lining, and chains—oh my. For whatever reason, this seems to be the cloak of choice for many a Pawn I’ve found in the Rift, but on further examination it’s not hard to see why. The recognizable silhouette and elaborate, opulent appearance make this perfect for all of your dark wizard and evil noble fantasies, or maybe you just want your Arisen to look as goth as possible. This unique cape can be found at the very bottom of Stormwind Cave, which you’ll visit as part of Ulrika’s side quest.

5) Dashing Capelet

Dashing Capelet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the drab black leather and gunmetal gray of much of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s armor, sometimes you need a pop of color, and that’s where the Dashing Capelet comes in. Although purchasable as early as Vernworth, the playful note it adds to otherwise unremarkable armor might see it become a mainstay of your gear all the way up to the ending. I personally kept this on my Thief for much of my playthrough, not least because it looks like exactly the kind of thing a sneaky, agile thief would wear, but it’ll go with your Fighter’s plate armor just as well.

4) Redwolf Cape

Redwolf Cape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to prove your ferocity, look no further. What could be more fearsome than wearing one of your dead enemies around your shoulders? The Redwolves are certainly some of the more annoying enemies to be found in the southern region of Battahl, with their propensity for swarming and stunlocking the Arisen (wolves hunt in packs, after all). Getting to wear one as revenge can be extremely gratifying, not to mention the fact it looks great.

Granted, it’s probably best to save this one for your Warriors, as it looks a bit dinky on my tiny Thief. This cloak can be picked up in Bakbattahl, although one made from a common non-red wolf can also be bought in Vernworth if that should strike your fancy.

3) Wayfarer’s Cape

Wayfarer’s Cape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ponchos are cool, especially in the desert. The Wayfarer’s Cape allows you to roleplay as Clint Eastwood without the six-shooter, featuring black fringe and subtle patterning sure to help any thief blend into the shadows. Unfortunately, dye can only be applied to hair in this game, meaning that color-wise, what you see is what you get. Black does go with everything, however, and the same is true of this cape. If you’re looking to add a bit of mystery to your outfit, the Wayfarer’s Cape fits nearly every look and does so with unmatched style.

2) Uniter’s Mantle

Uniter’s Mantle Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only is the Uniter’s Mantle a sleek piece of tailoring, it serves as a mission statement and a mark of status all in one. The Arisen’s mission is to unite the land, after all, so donning a cape with this name makes a certain amount of sense. In addition, it can only be obtained from a secret chest stowed away in one of the later story missions, so there’s no better way to flex than slapping it on a Pawn and letting them show off to adventurers beyond the Rift. With a flowing black cloak and matching fur mantle up for grabs, however, it’d be completely understandable to keep it for yourself instead. Just don’t wear it in Battahl, lest you overheat.

1) Azure Shawl

Eat your heart out, Ezio. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forget all of the technological and storytelling innovations Assassin’s Creed 2 made—the true lesson of that game was that shoulder capes are cool as hell. 15 years later, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is proving that that’s still true with the Azure Shawl, a sumptous, tastefully embroidered shoulder cape. The short length will ensure that it doesn’t get in the way of your armor, while the filigreed detailing lends an air of subtle nobility that will tell your foes you aren’t just some dime-a-dozen adventurer. The feathered shoulderpad, on the other hand, adds a note of refinement that goes with polished chestplates and soft leathers alike. Ezio would be jealous.

This cape can unfortunately only be purchased from traveling merchants in Vermund, so keep your eyes peeled and your coinpurse at hand.

Pick out these cloaks first among the game’s vast selection, and you’ll be the talk of the land in no time, especially among those fashion-forward Elves. If you want to keep your fashion game on point, check out our similar guide to the style of Starfield.

