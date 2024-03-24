Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to use Dye

Dye has a unique property in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that makes it worthwhile for those looking for that killer look, either for their main character or Pawn.

Dyes can’t be found until later unless you get incredibly lucky, but how to use them isn’t exactly explained like most things in-game. So, how does it work, and what can you do with it?

How to get and use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Please Dye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Dye for 500 RC from Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It is available at the Pawn Guild, which is located in the northwestern part of the area, behind the Rockmouse’s Burrow bae and the area’s Riftstone.

When you get there, you have five Dyes you can buy. Buying them all puts them in your inventory, which is not used until you go to the correct location.

Due received. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Dye in hand, head to any Barberie. The nearest one is Bakbattahls’ Mettefere’s Cosmetics in the center of town, right next to the weapon and armor stores.

As you approach the shop, talk to the NPC inside, and the Dye is removed from you. You can then spend 10000 G to Change Hairstyle, which allows you to change to the new dye colour you bought.

The Dye doesn’t work on armor and is purely cosmetic, so if you were hoping to get a new drop, you’d be disappointed. Similarly, using Dye is pretty pointless if you wear a helmet, as you can’t remove or hide it when it’s on.

