Best Apparel in Starfield

With so many spacesuits, ships, weapons, companions, materials and sandwiches to collect in Starfield, one might overlook the most important aspect of any Bethesda game: the fashion. Of course, you can just stop by EIT Clothiers to pick up the season’s latest looks, but none of those off-the-rack suits really encapsulate you. There is no shortage of apparel options in Starfield, but not every outfit is created equal, and there are more than a few powerful or otherwise unique options you should keep an eye out for all the same.

Keep in mind that this list may contain spoilers for Starfield, as a few of these outfits are from the late game.

Five must-have outfits in Starfield

We’ll be breaking down why these outfits are the best, any mechanical bonuses they may have, and how to get them in this handy list below.

Fitted Business Suit

Have your people call my people. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Who said the office grind didn’t have its perks? The Fitted Business Suit is the best apparel in all of Starfield for slick, savvy diplomat types, and the best part is that you can get it completely free. Sure, it may not protect you from bullets all that well, but it adds a staggering 10% chance to every single Persuasion speech check, meaning you’ll be able to talk your way into and out of just about anything in the galaxy. You get it in the early stages of the Ryujin questline to wear to an off-the-books meeting and can keep it from there, making it by far the easiest outfit on this list to obtain.

Genghis Khan’s Outfit

Uukhai! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest Operation Starseed, where you can also pick up a surprising companion, all but showers you with unique clothing. The best outfit you stand to gain from it, however, is likely that of famed Mongol warlord Genghis Khan. True to the real-life Golden Horde, you’ll have to do a bit of slaughter to get it (namely, Genghis himself, which you’ll get the opportunity to do in the course of the quest), but it’s well worth it. Not only does it have decent protection, but it also allows you to channel the spirit of the Khan by granting you a bonus to your Intimidation, and perhaps most importantly of all, the ornate, gold-trimmed robe looks totally badass. You’ll stand out everywhere from New Atlantis to Neon and strike fear into their hearts along the way.

Hazmat Suit

We have to cook… Aurora. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you value function over form, the Hazmat Suit is the way to go. While it’s good for Walter White cosplayers, it also provides the highest environmental protection of any apparel piece I’ve been able to find, making it an ideal choice for layering under your spacesuit on hazardous planets. The caveat is that it doesn’t have any unique properties like the rest of this list, and it covers up your character completely. No one is wearing this thing to Jemison Fashion Week. It can be found as random loot in places like laboratories, with no guaranteed fixed spawns.

Operative Suit

Kept you waiting, huh? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Operative Suit is perfect for those wanting to get in touch with their inner Solid Snake, and it even comes with a hefty Stealth bonus to match. While the Business Suit is available at the beginning of the Ryujin faction questline, the Operative Suit is the reward for making it all the way to the end. You’ll be furnished with it to pull off your biggest, most ambitious job yet, and just like the Business Suit, you’ll be able to keep it with no strings attached. If only all the mechs in the Settled Systems weren’t already decommissioned…

Related How to pickpocket in Starfield

Freestar Dustwear

We just need one last score, and we’ll be in Paradiso eating mangoes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Howdy, pardner. If you reckon this duster’s your inclination, you’ll be wanting to mosey on over to the Freestar Collective and toss your hat in. You’ll get the variant without the coat simply by completing the Ranger questline, which is stylish in itself, but the one with the duster included can only be looted off NPCs already wearing it, like Marshal Blake or Lieutenant Torres… or, if you don’t feel like murder, you can simply use console commands. Aside from the obvious bonus of looking like a hardened space cowboy and making Sam Coe jealous, both variants come with a bonus to your reload speed, which will give you an edge in any duel.

Now, you should have all the knowledge you need to become the Settled Systems’ most iconic fashion trailblazer. Keep in mind that if you want to strut your stuff, you can show off your newfound attire without unequipping your spacesuit by turning on the Hide Spacesuit function in your inventory. Never again will you be forced to choose between style and substance!

About the author