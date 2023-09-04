All Freestar Collective faction missions in Starfield

The Freestar Rangers are one of the various factions you can join in Starfield. These revolver-toting space cowboys keep the peace among the Freestar Collective, which encompasses major planets such as Akila and Volii Alpha. Like various other factions, the Freestar Rangers contain its own main faction storyline that you can complete.

Upon joining the Freestar Rangers, you will be named a deputy and given a powerful pistol for your station. The goodies given to you by the end of the faction’s main questline are well worth the trouble, as they feature some of the best rewards in the game. Whether you are just getting started or checking your progress, these are all the Freestar Collective missions in Starfield.

All Freestar Ranger faction missions in Starfield

Your first mission will involve a bank heist in Akila City | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Freestar Rangers have eight total main story missions that you can complete in Starfield. Like the other factions, you can also accept a variety of side missions that can help you get extra credits, levels, and other unique rewards. Below are all eight main story missions:

Job Gone Wrong

Deputized

Where Hope is Built

Shadows in Neon

On The Run

Surgical Strike

First to Fight, First to Die

The Hammer Falls

You will complete the first Freestar Ranger mission the moment you step into Akila City, though you will need to meet with Marshal Blake at The Rock to continue down this questline. Depending on your choices throughout the questline, the contents of each mission might change, however, these will be the core eight missions.

I highly recommend completing the Freestar Rangers faction missions early on in your playthrough. You will not only receive a large disbursement of credits but also one of the best ships in Starfield, which I found very useful at later points in the main storyline.

