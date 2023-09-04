How to get the Star Eagle ship in Starfield

Starfield is filled with a variety of ships you can steal, purchase, or unlock. The Star Eagle is one of the best vessels that you can acquire in terms of shielding, weapon systems, and crew capacity. The best part is that the Star Eagle is entirely free, though you will need to complete a specific questline.

Each faction contains its own line of spaceships. While in The Key, you can purchase a variety of Crimson Fleet ships, you can similarly pick up United Colony-type vessels in New Atlantis. The Freestar Rangers, however, boast some of the best ships in Starfield, so you will need to get in the good graces of this faction if you want to unlock the Star Eagle.

How to unlock the Star Eagle in Starfield

The only way to unlock the Star Eagle in Starfield is by completing the Freestar Ranger’s main faction questline. This is an eight-mission-long questline that begins from the moment you step foot in Akila City. The quest chain will end with The Hammer Falls mission after you decide the fate of an important character.

The Star Eagle comes with some impressive stats | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you do not particularly like the Freestar Collective, becoming a Freestar Ranger is still well worth the effort. Along with the Star Eagle, you will get a large disbursement of credits and a powerful pistol. You will also get access to a wide array of side quests exclusive to the faction.

The Star Eagle is among the most formidable ships that you can acquire in Starfield. The ship boasts a carry capacity of 2280 pounds, all three types of spaceship damage, and a powerful shield and hull. In terms of free spaceships you can unlock, it doesn’t get better than the Star Eagle.

Aside from the Star Eagle, you can also purchase a variety of Freestar Collective exclusive ships in the Akila City Space Port. While there certainly are some specialized vessels in the arsenal, none can quite compare to this celestial bird.

About the author