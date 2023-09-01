All free ships you can get in Starfield

Spaceships will likely be your most expensive purchase in Starfield. Given the necessity of ships to traverse around the galaxy and protect yourself from space outlaws, this steep purchase is well worth it. If you aren’t willing to break the bank, there are a few ships that you can get for absolutely free.

The first ship you will start with is the Frontier. Gifted by Constellation member Barrett at the beginning of Starfield, the Frontier is a perfectly serviceable ship for much of the early game. As you begin to encounter stronger ships and take up faction questlines, you might find that it is quickly outpaced, however. Whether you are looking to sell off these ships for extra credits or keep more ships in your collection, this is how you can get free ships in Starfield.

How to get free ships in Starfield

Aside from a handful of free spaceships that can be gained from either specific traits or missions, there is a method to add more ships to your collection for free. Stealing ships from enemy pilots is by far the best way to get free ships.

The Frontier will be your first ship, but likely not your last | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to steal a ship is by engaging the spacecraft in combat. Once you have depleted the ship’s health far enough, you will have the option to dock. Upon docking, you can take out the crew and pilot and gain control over the ship. Occasionally, you will need to use a Digipick to unlock a ship’s controls, so I recommend putting Skill Points in Security if you go down this route.

After assuming control of the ship, you can pay to register it at any spaceport. Note that I heavily recommend reserving this method for factions largely vilified by the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, such as the Crimson Fleet, Spacers, or House Va’ruun. If you steal ships from citizens of the UC or Freestar, you might acquire a bounty.

Ships that you can get for free in Starfield

The Wanderwell can be acquired by taking the Kid Stuff trait | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If don’t feel like committing grand theft auto in space, there are a few ships that you can get as part of questlines. Below are several ships that you can acquire for free, though it will cost a time investment or a specific trait. Note that there will be some spoilers for Starfield below.

Starborn Guardian Unlock by completing the main quest line and walking into The Unity. UC Prison Ship Acquired during the Crimson Fleet questline. Wanderwell Gained after taking the Kid Stuff trait in character customization Star Eagle Acquired after completing the Freestar Rangers questline. Razor Leaf Acquired after completing The Mantis questline

Some ships, such as the UC Prison Ship, are fairly useless and lack any form of defense. Others, such as the Starborn Guardian could easily be considered one of the best ships in Starfield. Still, if you are short on credits and looking for a new ride across the stars, there are several options.

