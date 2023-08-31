Should you step into the Unity or turn back in Starfield?

The Unity is the pinnacle of your quest chain for The Constellation and the key to spreading yourself across the multiverse in Starfield. The final choice of the main storyline presents you with two options: either step into The Unity and become Starborn, or remain in your current universe by turning back. If you aren’t sure what stepping into the Unity means, you might be hesitant to make your decision.

Whether you side with The Hunter, The Emissary, or neither, your final destination always sees you facing down The Unity. Before you decide to leave your universe, you are presented with all the major decisions you’ve made throughout your journey, with the next universe being an opportunity to re-make these choices. If you’re stuck between walking into or leaving The Unity, here’s what you need to know.

What happens if you step into The Unity in Starfield?

If you step into The Unity, you have essentially beat the game. In the context of your character, your essence is spread throughout all known universes, and you become a Starborn, the very being you have fought against for the majority of your journey.

This will be your last choice of the main storyline | Screenshot via Dot Esports

By jumping into The Unity, you lose access to your previous universe and all the materials, storylines, and items you have gathered thus far. In your new universe, you can make your existence as a Starborn either known or hidden, and you effectively restart the game after the first mission. Notably, you will retain all your current perks and level.

If you decide to walk away from The Unity, you can return at a later date. The Armillary you construct to reach this ethereal place is deconstructed. You can continue progressing faction missions or side quests with all your current gear. Whenever you decide it’s time to start over in a new universe, all you need to do is reassemble the Armillary and Grav Jump back to The Unity.

Should you walk into The Unity or not?

This final decision is entirely yours to make. If you aren’t satisfied with the progress you have made in your current universe, or simply want to keep all the gear you have acquired, then I highly recommend remaining in your current universe.

If you are curious to start the game over from the Starborn perspective, or just want to get their unique suit or space ship, then you should walk into The Unity. After the credits roll, you will start over at the second mission of Starfield. If you want to speed run through the campaign again, then you can skip the main storyline by divulging the entire plot to Constellation, collecting the Artifacts, and returning to The Unity.

