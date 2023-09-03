How to join the Freestar Collective in Starfield

The Freestar Collective is one of the primary Factions in Starfield that you can technically join from the very start of the game. However, if you want to be an official member, you must progress the story and make your way to a specific planet to join the Freestar Rangers.

Like the Vanguard in the United Colonies, the Freestar Collective has its own group of volunteers you can join, called the Freestar Rangers. The Rangers help out people in need all across the galaxy and can be thought of as an Old West group of sheriffs. In this guide, I will go over exactly what you need to do to become a member of the Freestar Rangers so you can officially join the Freestar Collective in Starfield.

Joining the Freestar Collective in Starfield

Your first step in becoming a member of the Freestar Collective is to go to the planet of Akila. This is located in the Cheyenne system, which is found northeast of Alpha Centauri on your galaxy map.

On Akila, you want to visit the planet’s main town of Akila City. If you progress the “Into the Unknown” quest for Constellation, then you and a companion named Sam Coe will come here on your own. This is a necessary part of joining the Freestar Collective, as there are certain story elements that need to happen for you to get the chance to become a Freestar Ranger.

The Marshal of Akila City. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After arriving at Akila City with Sam, you can head to the local Galbank to find there is a standoff between the Marshal and a group of bank heisters known as the Shaw Gang. The Marshal will task you as a neutral negotiator between the two sides.

The Shaw Gang has locked themselves inside the bank with hostages, and you need to convince them to surrender. This requires passing a couple of Persuasion Checks, but if you succeed, the gang members will come out peacefully. Another way that encounter can go is to sneak inside and take out the Shaw Gang one by one.

Related: Where to find Old Earth weapons in Starfield

Regardless of what scenario plays out, when you return to speak with the Marshal, he will recommend that you talk to a woman named Emma Wilcox, who heads up recruitment for the Freestar Rangers. Emma is found inside the bar known as The Rock, which is straight up the road from the Galbank. Head inside, speak to Emma, and she will task you with completing a mission from the nearby job board to prove yourself worthy of becoming a ranger.

Emma Wilcox in Starfield. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take a mission from the board, which usually involves killing a target, complete it from your quest log, and then return to Emma at The Rock. When you tell her of your triumph, she will take you to the Marshal’s office, and you will officially become a Freestar Ranger for the Freestar Collective.

Your first mission for the Faction will start immediately, and Emma will join you as a traveling companion for it. Congratulations on becoming a Freestar Ranger in Starfield.

About the author