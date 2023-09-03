Where to find Old Earth weapons in Starfield

Most weapons you find in Starfield will be entirely new to you in some shape or form. Whether it’s a new damage type or a completely different class of gun than you’re used to, it will take hours to learn each available weapon in the galaxy. However, there is one class of weapons called “Old Earth,” which brings a little taste of home to your inventory.

Old Earth weapons primarily consist of guns that you should easily recognize. Weapons like a standard pump-action shotgun, hunting rifle, and handgun are all available for you to find and purchase in Starfield. Unfortunately, the methods to acquire the old world weapons aren’t laid out for you, so you will have to seek them out yourself. Luckily, though, this guide explains a couple of different ways for you to get your hands on some Old Earth weapons.

Finding Old Earth weapons in Starfield

From what I can tell, there are two primary methods of obtaining an Old Earth weapon in Starfield. First and foremost, you can find them on random enemies across the galaxy.

There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason in finding an Old Earth weapon on an enemy’s body. I found an Old Earth shotgun on the body of a dead Spacer at a science facility while a Crimson Fleet pirate had one on him at an abandoned outpost on a desolate planet. So, this unfortunately means that I can’t spell out where you can find an Old Earth weapon by looting certain enemies at a specific location. You will simply have to get lucky when you check an enemy’s corpse.

An Old Earth shotgun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately, there is a much simpler and guaranteed method of acquiring all of the Old Earth weapons your heart desires. In the star system of Cheyenne, you will be able to travel to a planet called “Akila.” On Akila, you can visit the main town of Akila City. This is an Old West-inspired town, complete with Freestar Rangers, a marshal, and cowboy hats galore.

In Akila City, you can visit the stores called Laredo Firearms and Rowland Arms. Both of these stores carry a variety of Old Earth weapons, including the following guns:

Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

AK-47

VSS

M1911 Pistol

If you don’t want to buy an Old Earth weapon from a vendor, then you can take advantage of the final method I found to secure one of these guns. On board the ESC Constant in the Poriima system, you can find a whole stockpile of Old Earth weapons, specifically the VSS. The ESC Constant is the central part of the First Contact side quest in Starfield, which we’ve published guide on how to start and complete.

The ESC Constant in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ESC Constant will be first known to you as a “Mysterious Ship” floating above the planet of Poriima-II. Simply dock at the ship, go through all of the necessary quest objectives, and then you can steal the Old Earth VSS, AK-47, and other guns in the storage area of the ship.

