How to get Adaptive Frame in Starfield

Base building is a major aspect of Starfield, and you can technically start your very own Outpost within a few hours of beginning your adventure.

However, this won’t actually prove very fruitful, as you need a plethora of materials to make even a single building. One item you likely over and over again when constructing Outpost items is the Adaptive Frame.

The Adaptive Frame is a large metal structure in Starfield primarily used as a research component in Outpost construction. While you start out with a decent number of buildable items for your Outpost, you can research dozens of more items. However, this costs materials and the Adaptive Frame is required for several desirable pieces of furniture, structures, and other objects. I found myself constantly having to put off research projects due to the fact that I had run out of Adaptive Frames, even though I just went to resupply them.

Getting Adaptive Frame in Starfield

There are several ways to go about acquiring Adaptive Frame in Starfield. The most basic ways to add it to your inventory are purchasing it from a vendor, finding it in random places such as outposts, fracking stations, etc., and crafting it via the Industrial Workbench.

Adaptive Frame in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily, you don’t have to go far once you’re in New Atlantis to acquire Adaptive Frame. It is sold by several vendors and you can access an Industrial Workbench without any hassle.

Vendors in New Atlantis

From my count, there are four different locations where you can purchase Adaptive Frame within the city of New Atlantis. This includes:

Outland (Commercial District)

Trade Authority (The Well)

Jemison Mercantile (Spaceport)

Apex Electronics (The Well)

All four of these vendors will usually have a decent supply of Adaptive Frame, which is located in the “Resources” tab of their inventory. I found the going price for Adaptive Frame, without any added skills to reduce merchant’s prices, is 24 credits. These vendors will generally have anywhere from 4 to 10 Adaptive Frames in stock. I loaded up with whatever I could carry.

If you’re off New Atlantis, you can also try to look for “Civilian Outposts” located on random planets. Vendors at these outposts will often also carry Adaptive Frame as well as a plethora of other resources for your Outpost needs.

Chests, Containers, and Crates

While not nearly as reliable as purchasing it from a vendor, I have been able to find some spare Adaptive Frame in random containers across the galaxy in Starfield. I was able to locate the material at an abandoned outpost inside an open container as well as inside fracking stations.

You will have to get lucky with this method, though, so I don’t suggest relying on random luck to source your Adaptive Frame supply.

Crafting it at an Industrial Workbench

The crafting recipe for Adaptive Frame. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final way to acquire an Adaptive Frame is to visit an Industrial Workbench. If you have made it to Constellation’s The Lodge in Starfield, then you can head down into the basement area to find this specific workbench along with several other stations.

At an Industrial Workbench, Adaptive Frame is the first item you can craft. It requires the following recipe to craft:

One Iron

One Aluminum

Both these materials are extremely abundant in Starfield, so you should have them on hand. If you don’t, then you can use the Track function at the workbench to locate either Iron or Aluminum.

This is the most reliable method of sourcing Adaptive Frame, as it doesn’t take much to craft and you can always fast travel to The Lodge pretty easily if you’re not near another Industrial Workbench. You can eventually build one at your Outpost, though, which should make your building and research process much more cohesive.

