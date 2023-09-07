Starfield Jemison Mercantile location guide

One of the first shops you’ll pass in Starfield is Jemison Mercantile, and it just so happens to be one of the best.

This store has many items that you’ll need along your adventures, including Digipicks and med pack, so it’s definitely somewhere you’ll want to visit. Of course, before you do, you may need help getting there, especially because it’s been a little tricky to find specific stores at times in Starfield’s huge universe.

How to reach Jemison Mercantile in Starfield

This is the store owner at Jemison Mercantile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching Jemison Mercantile shouldn’t be too much trouble. If you’re stuck searching the planet then here is a step-by-step guide to get your shopping:

Start at where your ship lands at the New Atlantis Spaceport .

. Walk straight ahead veering left as you descend the ramp towards the center of the district.

as you descend the ramp towards the center of the district. Looking straight ahead you should see the Jemison Mercantile signage , however, if you can’t see it yet then you may see The Viewport logo instead. Go to that as Jemison Mercantile is the store on the right-hand side of this .

, however, if you can’t see it yet then instead. Go to that as . If you’re coming from the train and have arrived at a different district of Jemison prior, then you can find the store by following the right-hand side path straight ahead and you’ll see the big glass panels of the shop.

If these steps prove to be hard to follow then have no fear, We’ve attached a video so you can simply copy the path and arrive at the store.

Here is the path to Jemison Mercantile. Video by Dot Esports

What does Jemison Mercantile sell?

Jemison Mercantile is a popular store as it sells many useful tools and resources. Most important of these is the fact you can get Digipicks to help you out with your stealing endeavors. Alongside these, there is ammo for all kinds of weapons, spacesuits, and aids.

Here is a list of some of the items you may encounter at Jemison Mercantile:

Ace Sidearm

Digipick

Amino Acids

Med Packs

Space Trucker Spacesuit

Calibrated Ground Crew Spacesuit

Cutter

Again, these are only some of the many items you can purchase from Jemison Mercantile and the store’s inventory will change up as you continue through the story. Make sure you check out this store next time you’re at New Atlantis Spaceport.

