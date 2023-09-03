How to get amino acids in Starfield

In Starfield, every resource matters, and Amino Acids are a prime example. Beyond being essential organic compounds, they’ve become a game-changer for players, emerging as a valuable in-game commodity.

Amino Acids play a crucial role in crafting medical items like Medical Treatments. Space is unpredictable, so having a ready supply of them on deck ensures you’re prepared for any medical emergencies, making them a must-have for any serious space explorer. The good news is finding them isn’t a massive challenge.

Where to find amino acids in Starfield

Amino Acids can be found in all sorts of locations. Whether you’re exploring the depths of a distant planet or navigating through an intricate solar system, you’re likely to come across these valuable compounds.

From fallen enemies to hidden chests and uncharted rooms, there are countless opportunities to find Amino Acids during your adventures.

But if you’re someone who prefers certainty over chance, buying them may be your best bet. For those looking to stock up, there are vendors known for their abundant supply. Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis and UC Exchange in Cydonia are two places where you can consistently find Amino Acids, and they’re accessible early.

Amino Acids cost around 10 Credits a pop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re there, you can find all sorts of other resources, too, including Aluminum, Beryllium, and more. Don’t try to sell them any contraband, though. You’ll find yourself in all sorts of trouble if you do. Keep those items for more flexible vendors like Trade Authority.

As players dive deeper into Starfield’s universe, having a steady supply of Amino Acids will play a pivotal role in survival.

Whether you’re exploring unknown territories or gearing up for your next mission, remember: it’s always better to have them and not need them than the other way around. So, keep an eye out, stock up, and ensure you’re always ready for what’s next.

