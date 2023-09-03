How to get cheese in Starfield

In Starfield, you’ll find various food items and ingredients required for cooking different types of meals. Cheese is one of these items, and it can be used to prepare a few recipes. Naturally, you need to know where to find this ingredient and how to then cook meals with it.

Where to find Cheese in Starfield

A bar of the Cheese ingredient in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cheese can be purchased from different vendors, and I found it first at the Jemison Mercantile shop in New Atlantis. Speak to Amoli Bava at this Shop to access all the purchasable items. Scroll down to the Aid tab—this is where you’ll find Cheese, along with other food and medicinal items. I bought Cheese for around 49 credits from this vendor (unlock the Commerce skill to purchase items at a cheaper price).

Purchase Cheese from Dietrich Sieghart in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also purchase Cheese from Dietrich Sieghart located at the Sieghart Outfitter’s shop in Neon on the Volii Alpha planet. To buy Cheese from Dietrich, interact with him, scroll down to the Aid tab, and purchase the item.

Remember, this NPC is related to the All for One mission, so I’d recommend speaking to him once you reach the spaceport in Neon.

Cheese can be consumed by itself. You can also mix it with other ingredients to prepare certain meals. Consuming Cheese restores three health. Once you have the item in your inventory, visit any of the Cooking Stations. There’s a Cooking Station located in the underground section of The Lodge. You can prepare a Ham and Cheese Sandwich, and for this, you’ll need one piece of Bread, one portion of Synthameat Ham, and one slice of Cheese.

