The rarest spacesuits in Starfield

It may be true that your spaceship is the most important part of your kit in Starfield, but you’ll need a spacesuit if you ever want to actually leave your ship. While you’ll soon have multiple inventories’ worth of generic spacesuits, the really good stuff lies off the beaten path, hidden behind long quest chains or Master-level locks—and even then, it’s all worth it.

Your spacesuit is what keeps you alive in both planet exploration and combat, so putting in the extra effort to obtain some of the best, rarest spacesuits in the game should be near the top of your list.

It should be noted that none of these spacesuits can be acquired simply by going to the store and throwing down some credits. As they’re all obtained through unique and often time-consuming means, keep in mind that there may be spoilers for Starfield ahead.

The three best unique spacesuits in Starfield

Below are the three coolest and most unique spacesuits in Starfield, complete with explanations of how to get them. Expect possible frustration ahead.

Mantis Spacesuit

If you’ve ever wanted to be the spacefaring equivalent of Batman, you’re in luck. While fighting your first group of Spacers in the main story quest The Old Neighborhood, you’ll find a slate on one of them pointing you toward a secret lair on a remote moon.

What follows is a gauntlet of trials to prove you’re worthy of taking on the mantle of The Mantis. If you are, you’ll come out of it on the other side with the Mantis spacesuit among other goodies. While it may look like something out of Tron with the glowing lights stripped out, the sleek aesthetic, amazing defenses, and hefty bonus to carry capacity will make this one a mainstay—and given how early you can pick it up, it’s perfect for steamrolling the first few missions of Starfield.

Mark 1 Spacesuit

The Mark One spacesuit is the equivalent to Fallout 4’s Cryolator: An extremely powerful piece of late-game tech that’s dangled in front of you within the first hour as an incentive to level up your lockpicking skill. Also like the Cryolator, you can use an exploit to get it the moment you lay eyes on it.

The Mark 1 spacesuit is a prototype version of the iconic Constellation spacesuit (that is somehow more powerful than its later iteration), kept locked in a display in the Lodge’s basement. You can crack a Master-level lock to get in, but you can also just line up your cursor with one of the seams between the plates of glass making up the display case and loot it effort-free.

Whether it’s bragging rights or protection you’re after, the Mark One will provide both.

Starborn Spacesuits

Sure, some of them they may look like rejected Destiny 2 designs, but there’s no denying that the Starborn are some of the snappiest dressers in the Settled Systems. While it’s impossible in your first run through the game, you can get one of their spacesuits all to yourself simply by beating the main story and beginning New Game+, wherein it will be equipped automatically from the moment you wake up in Vectera’s orbit.

The Starborn spacesuit is unique in that it’s a helmet, boost pack, and spacesuit all in one, and naturally provides some of the best stats in the game to compensate for not being able to accessorize. The best part? Every time you enter the Unity again and start a new NG+ cycle, your Starborn spacesuit will be upgraded with new looks and stats.

So far, there are ten known variants, each more powerful than the last—so get out there and explore the multiverse if you want to unlock the true potential of this suit.

Of course, spacesuits are completely separate from other equippable items like your more casual apparel, and there’s no shortage of options there either. Starfield can feel overwhelming with how much there is to keep track of, from weapons to suits to clothing, but your spacesuit should always be the thing you look toward upgrading first, lest you want the dangers of the Settled Systems to put a premature end to your journey. Safe travels out there.

