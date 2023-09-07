Starfield UC Distribution Center location guide

The United Colonies are one of the major factions you’ll come into contact with in Starfield and probably the first. While you don’t need to join them, it is worth checking out what they have on offer.

UC Distribution is a store in Starfield that goes unmatched when it comes to getting resources early in your adventure.

You’ve probably walked past it before—yes it’s that big ugly concrete building. But if you need a refresher on where it can be found, we’ve got you covered.

How to reach UC Distribution

Here is the entry to UC Distribution in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting to UC Distribution is easy and it can be done right from the early stages of Starfield. To make things easy we suggest traveling to the Commercial District of Jemison.

However, if you’re coming from a different location on the planet start from where the train arrives in this district.

Look straight ahead and start following the path on the right .

. You will reach the cement block-shaped building and see the blue doors on your right .

. You’ll know it’s the right building as the doors say “UC” on them .

. Now, all you need to do is walk in.

If it couldn’t be easier we’ve also prepared a video you can follow so there is absolutely no way you’re missing it. As a visual learner myself, I find sometimes video is the best way to find out where to go so here is a look at the path.

Here is the path to UC Distribution in Starfield. Video by Dot Esports

What do they sell at UC Distribution?

UC Distribution is your go-to place for building resources, but that’s far from the only thing they have for sale. You can also get weapons, spacesuits, ammo, and even grenades from this one-stop shop.

When shopping in New Atlantis, UC Distribution is the best place if you’re after resources. They have a huge range of different minerals along with structural materials and more. Here are just some of the items you might find:

Structural Materials

Adaptive Frame

Zero Wire

Assassin’s Sidestar

N67 Smartgun

Stealth Calibrated Solstice

Deep Recon Spacesuit

UC Marine Spacesuit

UC Startroop Spaecsuit

Like other stores in Starfield, the inventory at UC Distributions can change as you progress through the story so make sure to check it out regularly. Also, please remember this isn’t even close to everything on offer at the shop so it might have just what you’re after.

