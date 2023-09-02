How to get Zero Wire in Starfield

In Starfield, you can collect various resources, natural elements, and industrial items that are required for various purposes. Zero Wire is one of these items, and you’ll need it for various crafting purposes. Naturally, you need to know where to find this resource and how to use it in-game. Here’s how to do so.

Where to find Zero Wire in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zero Wire is a commonly manufactured item required for multiple crafting processes. You can find this item in different areas while exploring planets in Starfield. I came across this item first while visiting the Science Outpost on the Jemison planet. I suggest searching in industrial and laboratory areas to find this item quickly. I also found a piece of Zero Wire in the Frontier’s Cargo Hold. Zero Wire will be required while building different structures at Outposts. Likewise, you’ll need this item to craft various weapon and equipment modifications.

Where to buy Zero Wire in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that you can always purchase Zero Wire in Starfield from different vendors. Finding this item from exploration is entirely based on luck, and searching everywhere can be a little frustrating. So, if you have a few credits to spare, I recommend purchasing this resource directly from vendors.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit the Jemison Mercentile shop at New Atlantis and speak to Amoli Bava. Open the Resources tab in the Vendor Buy section and scroll down to Zero Wire. I bought this resource for 49 Credits from this Vendor. Alternatively, you can also go to the Commercial District to purchase various items from the Vendors.

How to craft Zero Wire in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also craft Zero Wire at any Industrial Workbench, but for that, you’ll need resources like Copper (Cu) and Silver (Ag). Interact with an Industrial Workbench to open the crafting menu, scroll down to see all the craftable items, and select Zero Wire. Check the image above to see how the Industrial Workbench crafting menu looks in-game. You’ll need one Copper and one Silver to craft Zero Wire in Starfield.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are having trouble finding an Industrial Workbench, I recommend visiting the underground section at The Lodge. Here, you’ll find a Weapon Workbench, Spacesuit Workbench, Research Lab, Pharmaceutical Lab, and a Cooking Station.

About the author