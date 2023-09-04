How to get Structural Materials in Starfield

Resources are an important part of Starfield and Structural Materials might be one of the most important.

As the name, suggests these items are used to build structures, so if you’re planning on taking advantage of Starfield’s impressive crafting system then you’ll want to know how to find them. While some resources can be tough to locate, fortunately, for Structural Materials you’ve actually got multiple options that are both simple, but also available to do from the very beginning of your playthrough.

Where to find Structural Materials in Starfield

Here is what Structural Material looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways that you’re going to get Structural Materials in Starfield and depending on your financial situation you may opt for one or the other. These are buying them or finding them.

Buying Structural Materials is the easiest way to get them, but it will cost you credits. This number can be quite substantial depending on how many you need. However, if you’re looking to get started with your build as soon as possible then this is the best way forward.

You can purchase Structural Materials from a variety of vendors but the first you will encounter is likely the Distribution Center in New Atlantis’ Commercial District. You can check out a guide on how to get here with the video below.

Where to buy Structural Materials. Video by Dot Esports

The other way to get Structural Materials is by finding them, and surprisingly, they’re fairly common. When exploring enemy bases, outposts, and other locations make sure you’re looting as you go and it shouldn’t take too long to come across some of these items. During my playthrough, I quite quickly stumbled upon most of my Structural Materials by chance when looting and didn’t really have to go looking for it.

If you’d like a helping hand you can always use a Research Station, tracking a project requiring Structural Materials so they will be highlighted when you’re looting on your journey.

With these two options, you should now be on the right path to bolstering your Structural Materials supplies and crafting as you please.

