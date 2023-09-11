All Starfield item IDs for console commands

Here are all of the IDs you could ever need.

Starfield is a game about traveling the stars, adventuring, and finding resources. Well, for some players the sheer amount of items in this game can make that task extremely daunting, but thanks to IDs it doesn’t have to be.

PC Starfield gamers can take full advantage of the console function in Bethesda’s latest RPG to spawn items to help them on their journey. Sadly, this option isn’t available to those playing the game on Xbox, however, this shouldn’t really be a surprise as it’s been the case with past Bethesda releases.

Before you start cheating to get the rarest items in Starfield, here you can take a look at all of the different items on offer.

All Starfield item IDs

How to use console commands in Starfield

I mean, technically it’s cheating, right? Image via Bethesda

You can use the above item IDs in Starfield by activating console commands. This process is extremely easy and doesn’t require any modding or changes to be made to the game’s files. Do note that only PC players can access the console, so Xbox players, no “cheating” for you.

Simply press the tilde (“~”) key on your keyboard and this will bring up the console inside Starfield. Now, the console can be used to manipulate the client and activate all kinds of cheats. For this purpose though, we’re simply using the add item command.

To do this, type player.additem <id> <quantity> and then follow this with the code for the item you plan on adding. For example, to spawn a Cutter you would type player.additem 00016758. This should spawn the Cutter near your location.

While you can use the console in Starfield without any trouble, keep in mind that doing so will disable achievements in your game. Because of this, you might want to finish the game first before activating these commands.

