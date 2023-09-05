So, you want to skip the fun of resource gathering in Starfield and just spawn in a bunch of material around you? I don’t blame you, it can be tiresome to gather the resources needed for that cool new spaceship or outpost.
Every item in Starfield has a unique identifier, or ID, that can be input into the console with certain commands and cheats. From turning on immortality to immediately maxing out your credits, console commands let players live out the ultimate fantasy of a spacefaring god, but using these commands is like cheating, and as such you won’t complete any achievements.
In any case, a full list of Starfield’s resource and material IDs is critical for those looking for a specific item to create and use.
Full list of Starfield resource IDs
Below is a list of all known Starfield resource and material IDs. Each item has a unique ID tag that can be generated in the console. For metallic and atomic resources, we’ve also included their symbol in case, you’re searching.
Check back as more resources are added to this list.
|Resource/Material
|Symbol (if applicable)
|ID
|Adaptive Frame
|00246B6A
|Adhesive
|000055B1
|Aldumite Drilling Rig
|00202F5A
|Alien Genetic Material
|000C1F57
|Alkanes
|HnCn
|00005570
|Aluminium
|Al
|0000557D
|Amino Acids
|000055CD
|Analgesic
|000055B1
|Anibiotics
|002F4436
|Antimicrobial
|000055AB
|Antimony
|Sb
|0000557B
|Argon
|Ar
|00005588
|Aromatic
|000055B8
|Aurora
|002C5884
|Austenitic Manifold
|00246B7C
|Battlestim
|002A5024
|Benzene
|C6Hn
|00005585
|Beryllium
|Be
|000057D9
|Biosuppressant
|000055B2
|Black Hole Heart
|00122EA8
|Caelumite
|000788D6
|Caesium
|Cs
|000057DF
|Carboxylic Acids
|00005586
|Chlorine
|Cl
|0000557C
|Chlorosilanes
|SiH3Cl
|0000557E
|Cobalt
|Co
|00005575
|Comm. Relay
|00246B64
|Control Rod
|00246B7B
|Copper
|Cu
|00005576
|Cosmetic
|000055A8
|CQB-X
|0029A85E
|Credits
|0000000F
|Digipicks
|0000000A
|Drilling Rig
|0020A02F
|Dwarf Star Heart
|00122EB6
|Dysprosium
|Dy
|00005569
|Emergency Kit
|002A9DE8
|Europium
|Eu
|000057E1
|Fiber
|000055AF
|Fiber (Root)
|00260DF0
|Fiber (Tissue)
|0024F5C3
|Flourine
|F
|00005577
|Gold
|Au
|00005579
|Heart+
|0029CAD9
|Helium-3
|He-3
|0000558E
|High-Tensile Spidroin
|000055AA
|Hippolyta
|002C5883
|Hypercatalyst
|0029F40D
|Immunostimulant
|000055B3
|Indicite Wafer
|00203EB4
|Infantry Alpha
|0029A85C
|Ionic Liquids
|IL
|0000557A
|Iridium
|Ir
|0000558A
|Iron
|Fe
|0000556E
|Isocentered Magnet
|00246B77
|Isotopic Coolant
|00246B76
|Lead
|Pb
|00005568
|Lithium
|Li
|0000557F
|Lubricant
|000055BA
|Luxury Textile
|0000559E
|Mag Pressure Tank
|00246B70
|Med Pack
|0000ABF9
|Membrane
|000055B0
|Mercury
|Hg
|0027C4A1
|Metabolic Agent
|0029F3FC
|Microsecond Regulator
|00246B5F
|Molecular Sieve
|00246B75
|Monopropellant
|00246B74
|Neodymium
|Nd
|00005580
|Neon
|Ne
|00005587
|Nickel
|Ni
|00005572
|Nuclear Fuel Rod
|00246B79
|Nutrient
|000777FD
|Ornamental Material
|000055A7
|Palladium
|Pd
|00005574
|Paramagnon Conductor
|00246B73
|Pigment
|0029F400
|Platinum
|Pt
|00005573
|Plutonium
|Pu
|0000558C
|Polymer
|000055A6
|Polytextile
|00246B72
|Positron Battery
|00246B71
|Power Circuit
|00246B5C
|Reactive Gauge
|00246B6F
|Rothicite Magnet
|00203EB2
|Sealant
|000055CC
|Sedative
|000055AD
|Semimetal Wafer
|00246B6D
|Silver
|Ag
|0000556A
|Solvent
|000055CE
|Spice
|000055AC
|Squall
|002A9DE7
|Sterile Nanotubes
|00246B6C
|Stimulant
|000055AE
|Structural (Hide)
|00261275
|Structural Material
|000055B9
|Subgiant Heart
|00122EB1
|Substrate Molecule Sieve
|00202782
|Supercooled Magnet
|00246B69
|Synapse Alpha
|002C5880
|Tantalum
|Ta
|0000556F
|Tasine Superconductor
|00203EAF
|Tau Grade Rheostat
|00246B68
|Tetraflourides
|xF4
|00005578
|Titanium
|Ti
|0000556D
|Toxin
|000055CB
|Trauma Pack
|0029A847
|Tungsten
|W
|0000556B
|Uranium
|U
|00005589
|Vanadium
|V
|0000558B
|Veryl
|00005DEE
|Veryl-Treated Manifold
|00203EB0
|Vytinium
|Vy
|00005DEF
|Vytinium Fuel Rod
|00203EB3
|Water
|H2O
|00005591
|Whiteout
|00143CB2
|Xenon
|Xe
|000057DD
|Ytterbium
|Yb
|00005571
|Zero Wire
|00246B65
|Zero-G Gimbal
|00246B66
If we’re missing an item on this list, you can also open your console and type help item-name where item-name is the full name of the item you want to search for. If it’s in Starfield, its ID will be displayed as well as other specific information.
How to use resource IDs in Starfield’s console
Accessing the console in Starfield can only be done on PC, but if you’ve played other titles with similar access you’ll be quickly familiar with how it all works.
While many commands exist for you to use in Starfield, the main command many players would be interested in is the “add item” command, which lets you spawn an amount of a resource.
Upon opening the console, which can be done by pressing the tilde (~) key, you’ll receive a warning that certain commands will disable achievements. This includes the add item command, so if you’re a completionist, turn back now.
Otherwise, type in player.additem ID quantity where the ID is the resource’s unique ID, and quantity is the amount of the resource you want. For example, if you want 20 Uranium, using our list above the command would be player.additem 00005589 20.