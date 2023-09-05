So, you want to skip the fun of resource gathering in Starfield and just spawn in a bunch of material around you? I don’t blame you, it can be tiresome to gather the resources needed for that cool new spaceship or outpost.

Every item in Starfield has a unique identifier, or ID, that can be input into the console with certain commands and cheats. From turning on immortality to immediately maxing out your credits, console commands let players live out the ultimate fantasy of a spacefaring god, but using these commands is like cheating, and as such you won’t complete any achievements.

In any case, a full list of Starfield’s resource and material IDs is critical for those looking for a specific item to create and use.

Full list of Starfield resource IDs

Below is a list of all known Starfield resource and material IDs. Each item has a unique ID tag that can be generated in the console. For metallic and atomic resources, we’ve also included their symbol in case, you’re searching.

Check back as more resources are added to this list.

Resource/Material Symbol (if applicable) ID Adaptive Frame 00246B6A Adhesive 000055B1 Aldumite Drilling Rig 00202F5A Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57 Alkanes HnCn 00005570 Aluminium Al 0000557D Amino Acids 000055CD Analgesic 000055B1 Anibiotics 002F4436 Antimicrobial 000055AB Antimony Sb 0000557B Argon Ar 00005588 Aromatic 000055B8 Aurora 002C5884 Austenitic Manifold 00246B7C Battlestim 002A5024 Benzene C6Hn 00005585 Beryllium Be 000057D9 Biosuppressant 000055B2 Black Hole Heart 00122EA8 Caelumite 000788D6 Caesium Cs 000057DF Carboxylic Acids 00005586 Chlorine Cl 0000557C Chlorosilanes SiH3Cl 0000557E Cobalt Co 00005575 Comm. Relay 00246B64 Control Rod 00246B7B Copper Cu 00005576 Cosmetic 000055A8 CQB-X 0029A85E Credits 0000000F Digipicks 0000000A Drilling Rig 0020A02F Dwarf Star Heart 00122EB6 Dysprosium Dy 00005569 Emergency Kit 002A9DE8 Europium Eu 000057E1 Fiber 000055AF Fiber (Root) 00260DF0 Fiber (Tissue) 0024F5C3 Flourine F 00005577 Gold Au 00005579 Heart+ 0029CAD9 Helium-3 He-3 0000558E High-Tensile Spidroin 000055AA Hippolyta 002C5883 Hypercatalyst 0029F40D Immunostimulant 000055B3 Indicite Wafer 00203EB4 Infantry Alpha 0029A85C Ionic Liquids IL 0000557A Iridium Ir 0000558A Iron Fe 0000556E Isocentered Magnet 00246B77 Isotopic Coolant 00246B76 Lead Pb 00005568 Lithium Li 0000557F Lubricant 000055BA Luxury Textile 0000559E Mag Pressure Tank 00246B70 Med Pack 0000ABF9 Membrane 000055B0 Mercury Hg 0027C4A1 Metabolic Agent 0029F3FC Microsecond Regulator 00246B5F Molecular Sieve 00246B75 Monopropellant 00246B74 Neodymium Nd 00005580 Neon Ne 00005587 Nickel Ni 00005572 Nuclear Fuel Rod 00246B79 Nutrient 000777FD Ornamental Material 000055A7 Palladium Pd 00005574 Paramagnon Conductor 00246B73 Pigment 0029F400 Platinum Pt 00005573 Plutonium Pu 0000558C Polymer 000055A6 Polytextile 00246B72 Positron Battery 00246B71 Power Circuit 00246B5C Reactive Gauge 00246B6F Rothicite Magnet 00203EB2 Sealant 000055CC Sedative 000055AD Semimetal Wafer 00246B6D Silver Ag 0000556A Solvent 000055CE Spice 000055AC Squall 002A9DE7 Sterile Nanotubes 00246B6C Stimulant 000055AE Structural (Hide) 00261275 Structural Material 000055B9 Subgiant Heart 00122EB1 Substrate Molecule Sieve 00202782 Supercooled Magnet 00246B69 Synapse Alpha 002C5880 Tantalum Ta 0000556F Tasine Superconductor 00203EAF Tau Grade Rheostat 00246B68 Tetraflourides xF4 00005578 Titanium Ti 0000556D Toxin 000055CB Trauma Pack 0029A847 Tungsten W 0000556B Uranium U 00005589 Vanadium V 0000558B Veryl 00005DEE Veryl-Treated Manifold 00203EB0 Vytinium Vy 00005DEF Vytinium Fuel Rod 00203EB3 Water H2O 00005591 Whiteout 00143CB2 Xenon Xe 000057DD Ytterbium Yb 00005571 Zero Wire 00246B65 Zero-G Gimbal 00246B66

If we’re missing an item on this list, you can also open your console and type help item-name where item-name is the full name of the item you want to search for. If it’s in Starfield, its ID will be displayed as well as other specific information.

How to use resource IDs in Starfield’s console

Accessing the console in Starfield can only be done on PC, but if you’ve played other titles with similar access you’ll be quickly familiar with how it all works.

While many commands exist for you to use in Starfield, the main command many players would be interested in is the “add item” command, which lets you spawn an amount of a resource.

Upon opening the console, which can be done by pressing the tilde (~) key, you’ll receive a warning that certain commands will disable achievements. This includes the add item command, so if you’re a completionist, turn back now.

Otherwise, type in player.additem ID quantity where the ID is the resource’s unique ID, and quantity is the amount of the resource you want. For example, if you want 20 Uranium, using our list above the command would be player.additem 00005589 20.

