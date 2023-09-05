All Starfield resource IDs

If you really want to cheat...

So, you want to skip the fun of resource gathering in Starfield and just spawn in a bunch of material around you? I don’t blame you, it can be tiresome to gather the resources needed for that cool new spaceship or outpost.

Every item in Starfield has a unique identifier, or ID, that can be input into the console with certain commands and cheats. From turning on immortality to immediately maxing out your credits, console commands let players live out the ultimate fantasy of a spacefaring god, but using these commands is like cheating, and as such you won’t complete any achievements.

In any case, a full list of Starfield’s resource and material IDs is critical for those looking for a specific item to create and use.

Full list of Starfield resource IDs

Below is a list of all known Starfield resource and material IDs. Each item has a unique ID tag that can be generated in the console. For metallic and atomic resources, we’ve also included their symbol in case, you’re searching.

Check back as more resources are added to this list.

Resource/MaterialSymbol (if applicable)ID
Adaptive Frame00246B6A
Adhesive000055B1
Aldumite Drilling Rig00202F5A
Alien Genetic Material000C1F57
AlkanesHnCn00005570
AluminiumAl0000557D
Amino Acids000055CD
Analgesic000055B1
Anibiotics002F4436
Antimicrobial000055AB
AntimonySb0000557B
ArgonAr00005588
Aromatic000055B8
Aurora002C5884
Austenitic Manifold00246B7C
Battlestim002A5024
BenzeneC6Hn00005585
BerylliumBe000057D9
Biosuppressant000055B2
Black Hole Heart00122EA8
Caelumite000788D6
CaesiumCs000057DF
Carboxylic Acids00005586
ChlorineCl0000557C
ChlorosilanesSiH3Cl0000557E
CobaltCo00005575
Comm. Relay00246B64
Control Rod00246B7B
CopperCu00005576
Cosmetic000055A8
CQB-X0029A85E
Credits0000000F
Digipicks0000000A
Drilling Rig0020A02F
Dwarf Star Heart00122EB6
DysprosiumDy00005569
Emergency Kit002A9DE8
EuropiumEu000057E1
Fiber000055AF
Fiber (Root)00260DF0
Fiber (Tissue)0024F5C3
FlourineF00005577
GoldAu00005579
Heart+0029CAD9
Helium-3He-30000558E
High-Tensile Spidroin000055AA
Hippolyta002C5883
Hypercatalyst0029F40D
Immunostimulant000055B3
Indicite Wafer00203EB4
Infantry Alpha0029A85C
Ionic LiquidsIL0000557A
IridiumIr0000558A
IronFe0000556E
Isocentered Magnet00246B77
Isotopic Coolant00246B76
LeadPb00005568
LithiumLi0000557F
Lubricant000055BA
Luxury Textile0000559E
Mag Pressure Tank00246B70
Med Pack0000ABF9
Membrane000055B0
MercuryHg0027C4A1
Metabolic Agent0029F3FC
Microsecond Regulator00246B5F
Molecular Sieve00246B75
Monopropellant00246B74
NeodymiumNd00005580
NeonNe00005587
NickelNi00005572
Nuclear Fuel Rod00246B79
Nutrient000777FD
Ornamental Material000055A7
PalladiumPd00005574
Paramagnon Conductor00246B73
Pigment0029F400
PlatinumPt00005573
PlutoniumPu0000558C
Polymer000055A6
Polytextile00246B72
Positron Battery00246B71
Power Circuit00246B5C
Reactive Gauge00246B6F
Rothicite Magnet00203EB2
Sealant000055CC
Sedative000055AD
Semimetal Wafer00246B6D
SilverAg0000556A
Solvent000055CE
Spice000055AC
Squall002A9DE7
Sterile Nanotubes00246B6C
Stimulant000055AE
Structural (Hide)00261275
Structural Material000055B9
Subgiant Heart00122EB1
Substrate Molecule Sieve00202782
Supercooled Magnet00246B69
Synapse Alpha002C5880
TantalumTa0000556F
Tasine Superconductor00203EAF
Tau Grade Rheostat00246B68
TetraflouridesxF400005578
TitaniumTi0000556D
Toxin000055CB
Trauma Pack0029A847
TungstenW0000556B
UraniumU00005589
VanadiumV0000558B
Veryl00005DEE
Veryl-Treated Manifold00203EB0
VytiniumVy00005DEF
Vytinium Fuel Rod00203EB3
WaterH2O00005591
Whiteout00143CB2
XenonXe000057DD
YtterbiumYb00005571
Zero Wire00246B65
Zero-G Gimbal00246B66

If we’re missing an item on this list, you can also open your console and type help item-name where item-name is the full name of the item you want to search for. If it’s in Starfield, its ID will be displayed as well as other specific information.

How to use resource IDs in Starfield’s console

Accessing the console in Starfield can only be done on PC, but if you’ve played other titles with similar access you’ll be quickly familiar with how it all works.

While many commands exist for you to use in Starfield, the main command many players would be interested in is the “add item” command, which lets you spawn an amount of a resource.

Upon opening the console, which can be done by pressing the tilde (~) key, you’ll receive a warning that certain commands will disable achievements. This includes the add item command, so if you’re a completionist, turn back now.

Otherwise, type in player.additem ID quantity where the ID is the resource’s unique ID, and quantity is the amount of the resource you want. For example, if you want 20 Uranium, using our list above the command would be player.additem 00005589 20.

About the author
Nicholas Taifalos

Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: [email protected]

