Best Starfield console commands and cheats

Like many other Bethesda games, Starfield lets players use cheats to manipulate the game world and gain various gameplay advantages.

These cheats, called console commands, only work on the PC version of Starfield. There are tons that players are currently able to use, but some stand out as the most fun and powerful.

How to use console commands in Starfield

To input a console command, simply press the tilde (~) key on your keyboard. Doing this will bring up the console where you can input text and enable commands. To turn off the console, simply push the ~ button again.

These console commands only work on PC and not Xbox. It’s worth noting that a few of the codes may have side-effects for your gameplay, so be careful when inputting them, and be sure to save your game regularly before proceeding.

Best console commands and cheats in Starfield

1. Instant Credits / Add item

Everybody needs money, especially in desperate moments. Credits are Starfield’s primary currency. Sometimes, you may not have the required amount needed to acquire certain vital items. Instead of roaming around cities and exploring planets for resources to sell or missions to make money, players who’d rather skip all that hassle can simply use the code player.add item 0000000F #10000000 to instantly acquire ten million credits.

It’s also important to know that the player.add item prefix of the code can be used to instantly spawn any item in the game, provided you know the item code.

To find a code, type help in the console followed by the item’s name. Doing this will bring up details about that item, including its code. Afterward, you can type player.add item followed by the item code to spawn any item.

You can get any weapon you want, at any time. Image via Bethesda.

2. Kill all hostile NPCs

While Starfield is primarly a space exploration game, there are times when you might be overwhelmed by enemies on the ground. Not to worry, however, as you can escape any unwanted predicament by typing in the command kah. This code kills every hostile NPC in the area, allowing you to proceed with your business as usual without any further hassle.

3. Set your player level

Typically in RPGs, players need to defeat countless enemies and complete missions and tasks to rank up their skills and increase their level. You can skip all of this with one code: player.setlevel x. By replacing x with a number, players can gain all the XP they need by setting their level to whatever they want.

4. NoClip Mode

This code is for dedicated gamers who like to explore every location in the game without boundaries. tcl is a code that turns collision on and off. It allows players to clip through doors, walls, and ceilings to get to areas they otherwise couldn’t.

We won’t be bringing him back to life. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

5. Bring dead NPCs back to life

This code is handy for players who don’t like to play by the rules and don’t hesitate to kill NPCs. Some NPCs are important, though, so if you ever find yourself in a tight spot after killing off an important character, you can always use the code resurrect to bring them back to life.

6. Change your max carry weight

One of gaming’s most annoying features is the maximum carry/equipment weight mechanic. While it does prevent players from hoarding every item they see, becoming encumbered sometimes gets in the way of progress. Thankfully, in Starfield, just inputting the code player.set carry weight (x) will fix this quickly. By replacing x with a number, you can set your equipment weight to any value, lessening your burden in the process.

7. All powers

In Starfield, players can use abilities called Starborn Powers, but they’ll mostly be locked until you progress quite far into the game to unlock them naturally. That is, of course, unless you use the cheat code psb, which unlocks every Starborn Power in the game at once.

You can become a force to be reckoned with. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

8. Immortal Mode

tim is a simple code that makes players immortal. Simply put, in this mode, you will receive damage, but your health will never drop to zero. This makes defeating enemies and clearing missions significantly easier.

9. God Mode

What is an immortal to a god? tgm unlocks God Mode, one of gaming’s most beloved cheats. It makes you invulnerable and gives you unlimited ammo, stamina, and carry weight.

Starfield has lots of cheats available to players. These cheats range from simple codes that spawn items to cheats that make you a god. All are fun and useful in their own ways, as long as you’re careful with how many you activate and where you activate them.

