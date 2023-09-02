How to complete the Into the Unknown mission in Starfield

The Into the Unknown mission is where Starfield really starts to explore the Artifact that set your entire adventure in motion. It’s also a long string of smaller missions with a lot to see and do. We break it all down for you here so you won’t miss a thing.

Into the Unknown mission walkthrough

Now, it should go without saying that this will contain some spoilers, so read on at your peril. Also, a degree of Starfield is quite random, so I cannot guarantee all the details will be precisely the same for you. By and large, things should be quite similar, so have no fear.

Talk to Vladimir at The Eye

The first thing to do is head to The Eye, a special space station in orbit around Jemison. Vladimir can be found there and is eager to meet you. Fly to it via the map as you always would, then get your ship within close distance to have the option to dock with the station. Once you get on board, walk down the hallway to find Vladimir.

Vladimir informs you that he has located two artifacts and will give you two random planets. I got Sumati and Pizzi I, both of which seemed to contain an artifact that I needed to secure. There is also another wrinkle, as you will find a new character at one of the locations named Andreja. Time to get space hopping.

Go to Sumati and find the Artifact

Go to your first planet and follow the waypoint to the artifact. It is likely you will need to explore some form of a cave, potentially with some bad guys around. Kill whoever gets in your way and get into the cave to find the Artifact. When you come to it, whack it a few times with your melee attack or a laser cutter to loosen it and get your greedy mitts on the next piece of the puzzle.

Go to Piazzi Ì and find the Artifact

The pattern will repeat for the other planet, although the one where you find Andreja is likely to be much longer and more involved. Prepare for a good slog through quite a large cave system here, as the setup is that you and Andreja have a tough fight to get through as a first meeting.

There are going to be lots of Spacers in this fight, so you should be able to deal with them pretty easily from a distance because of the layout of the cave. Just keep going until you reach the end and find the second Artifact.

Add the Artifacts to the Collection

Now it’s time to return to Jemison and the Lodge. Make your way inside and then place both the Artifacts into the floating tableau in the center of the room. Everyone will be quite excited and commend you on a job well done.

Talk to Matteo

Up next is some reputation building as Matteo, he who wears a funny hat, will start to talk philosophy at you. The point of this is that you will need to answer a question about whether you feel science or dreams are more important as a Constellation member. Matteo is really the only person who cares about dreams, so say that if you want to impress him. If you are planning on romancing Sarah or Andreja then say science, as you will gain reputation with them.

Talk to Vladimir

You now have to return to the eye to once again speak with Vladimir. Don’t forget to change out your companion if you want to. To be honest, I found Andreja more interesting than Sarah, so I brought her with me on the next part of my adventure.

Go to Procyon III and land at the scanner anomaly

Vladimir will tell you that you need to go to Procyon III. He has found an anomaly on his scanner and needs it to be investigated. As you have proven yourself to be the unwitting expert in weird, it’s up to you.

Follow the distortions on the scanner

When you land, you will need to follow the distortions on your scanner. To do this, open your scanner as you normally would to explore a planet and watch the larger circle carefully. It will flicker and distort. Spin slowly in a circle until the entire circle is distorted, then start walking in that direction. You will eventually find yourself heading toward a strange-looking structure that rises up in the distance.

Investigate the source of the Anomaly

When you get there, walk around the base until you find some shifting stones that slide down to reveal a door. Head inside, and you will find a strange array of rings, and you will also begin to float. Let the rings spin up, and then look around the room. You will see small clusters of light that you need to float through. Gather them all up to activate the rings in the center, and you will receive your first power.

That’s right, folks, it’s time for some space magic. You will get dumped out of the building, and you will need to assign your power to your quick-select menu as if it were a weapon. The Powers menu will be located above your character’s head on the main menu. Assign your only available power, and then it’s time to get back to your friend at the Lodge on Jemison.

Return to the Lodge

When you get back to the Lodge, you will need to use your power in front of Vladimir and blow his mind with how awesome you are. Now that the doubters are firmly put in their place, you can wrap up the conversation and proceed with the next quest that comes your way. There should be two other main quests that you have unless you have already wrapped them up. If that is the case, dive into the new “All That Money Can Buy” mission that will populate for you.

