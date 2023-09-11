All Starfield Aid item IDs

PC gamers have always had access to extra goodies in Bethesda games and again with Starfield, the console is your friend—and the perfect way to cheat.

Using the command console in Starfield, you are able to spawn all kinds of items including Aids. While using this feature will disable achievements, for many players simply trying to enjoy their adventure among the stars, it can be an extremely useful tool.

Here is a look at all of the different Aid items in Starfield and what IDs you can use to acquire them.

Full list of Aid Item IDs in Starfield

First aid stations can be found mounted on walls inside buildings in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re after some healing assistance in Starfield, or perhaps another bonus for your adventures then you’ll want to use Aid items. There are a lot of them in the game; many you’ll have encountered while playing through the main story, and others you will not have seen unless you’ve put the time in to research a lot.

Related All Starfield weapon IDs

Fortunately, using IDs you can simply spawn them into the game saving you both time and effort. Below is a list of all Aid items in Stafield and their respective ID tag you will need to use if you want to spawn any in.

Addichrone 0029A851 AddiJack 001F3E85 Alien Broth 0029B046 Alien Energy Drink 0029B047 Alien Genetic Material 000C1F57 Alien Jerky 002C7C0C Alien Kebabs 0029B061 Alien Liquor 0029B04F Alien Pie 0029B063 Alien Sandwich 0029B062 Alien Scramble 0029B065 Alien Stew 0029B066 Alien Stir Fry 0029B064 Alien Tea 0029B052 Alien Tonic 0029B048 Amp 0029A856 Analgesic Poultice 0003D8B2 Anchored Immobilizers 0003D3AD Antibiotic Cocktail 0003D3A9 Antibiotic Injector 0003D3AF Antibiotic Paste 0003D3AE Antibiotic Paste 00299590 Antibiotics 002F4436 Astral Lounge Special Sangria 00249C2C Astral Sliders 00249C31 Aurora 002C5884 Baguette 002543B9 Bandages 002F4459 Barbacoa Wrap 0029B054 Bart’s Chili 00249C46 Battlestim 002A5024 BattleUp 001F3E87 Bayu Private Reserve 00249C2B Beer Brat Platter 00249C22 Beertini 00249C0D Bitten Sandwich 002543B7 Black Hole Heart 00122EA8 Boba Alien Tea 0029B050 Bog’s Grog 002C7210 Boom Pop! Black Licorice 002C71F8 Boom Pop! Cherry 0029A863 Boom Pop! Cola 002C71F5 Boom Pop! Dynamite 0029B040 Boom Pop! Orange 002C71F6 Boom Pop! Reactor 003038FE Boom Pop! Rhubarb 002C71F7 Boom Pop! Root Beer 002C71F4 Boosted Injector 0003D3AC Boudicca 0029959F Bourbon 002C7211 Bread 002C723E Bullet Coffee 0029B04B Butter 002C7C0A Cabernet Chunkignon 00249C51 Café et thé Prime 0003D3A8 CAN-uck! Bacon 002C722D CAN-uck! Double Double 00249C49 CAN-uck! Edmontonian 00249C4A CAN-uck! Haligonian 00249C4D CAN-uck! Ham Boys 00249C4C CAN-uck! Maple Cola 00249C48 CAN-uck! Pancakes Plus 002C7230 CAN-uck! Pilsner 002C720D CAN-uck! Poutine 002C7231 CAN-uck! Shepherd’s Pie 00249C4B CAN-uck! Tourtiere 002C7232 Carrot 00092B98 Celery 00092B99 Chai Latte 0029B03E Chandra Cabernet Sauvignon 002C7202 Chandra Chardonnay 002C7204 Chandra Malbec 002C7203 Chandra Merlot 002C7208 Chandra Pinot Noir 002C7206 Chandra Port 002C7209 Chandra Riesling 002C7205 Chandra Sauvignon Blanc 002C7207 Chapaguri 002C7C0D Cheddar Snack Crackers 002C7236 Cheese 001FC9C1 Chicken Marsala 0029B05C Chicken Tikka 0029B05A Chimera 00249C28 Chocolate Labs 002C723B Chunks Apple 00206770 Chunks Apple – Packaged 00206771 Chunks Beef 00206763 Chunks Beef – Packaged 0020676F Chunks Cake 0020676D Chunks Cake – Packaged 0020676E Chunks Cheesesteak 0020676B Chunks Cheesesteak – Packaged 0020676C Chunks Chick – Packaged 0020676A Chunks Chicken 00206764 Chunks Choco 00206769 Chunks Choco – Packaged 00206768 Chunks Cola 00249C52 Chunks Cola – Packaged 00206767 Chunks Egg 00206765 Chunks Egg – Packaged 001E29A8 Chunks Pie 0020675F Chunks Pie – Packaged 00206760 Chunks Potato 00206761 Chunks Potato – Packaged 00206762 Chunks Wine 0020675D Chunks Wine – Packaged 0020675E Codos Crater 00249C1A Coffee Bag 0025B0FB Colonel’s Choice 0029B04E Container of Cereal 00287D76 CQB-X 0029A85E Crawler Bisque 00249C32 Creature Jam 0029B05E Crispy Alien Nuggets 0029B060 Dal Makhani 0029B056 Dark Lager 00139E45 Dawn’s Roost Strip 00249C30 Departure Time 00249C0F Disastrous Shipwreck 0029B042 Distilled Water 0029B053 Doro Wat 0029B059 Drink Pack: Beer 002C7217 Drink Pack: Milk 002C7216 Drink Pack: Orange Juice 002C721A Drink Pack: Red Wine 002C7215 Drink Pack: Vodka 0029B00E Drink Pack: Water 002C7218 Drink Pack: Whiskey 002C7219 Drink Pack: White Wine 002C7214 Dwarf Star Heart 00299599 Emergency Kit 002A9DE8 Erdebrau Dark Can 001FF69C Erdebrau Lager Can 001FF69E Erdebrau Pils Can 001FF69A Erdebraw Light Can 001FF6A0 Fried Pickles 00249C20 Frostwolf 002C5885 Fullfood Spiced Worms 000304CE Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary 0029B03F Galaxy Lo Mein 00122E94 Gazpacho 00249C33 Giant Heart 0029959A Grandpa’s Meatloaf 00165073 Granola Mix 002C7235 Grapes 00092B9A Grilled Cheese Sandwich 0029B05D Ham and Cheese Sandwich 002C722B Heal Gel 0003D3AB Heal Paste 002F445C Heart+ 0029CAD9 High Gravity Reserve 0037CEF7 Hippolyta 002C5883 Hypergiant Heart 00122E9C Immobilizer 002F445B Infantry Alpha 0029A85C Infantry Alpha 0029A860 Infused Bandages 0003D3B0 Instant Oatmeal 002C7234 Jake’s Stout 00249C0E Jemison Wellington 00249C35 Junk Flush 00143CB1 Kefir 002C7213 Kiffles 00249C14 Latkes 002382E9 Lemon 004B1D8 Lettuce 00092B9B Lime 0004B1D7 Liver Pate 00249C36 Lounge Special 00249C2D Lumberjack Julep 0029B04D Marshmallow Treat Cereal 002C7238 Meal Kit 00191214 Meal Pack – Cereal 002C7221 Meal Pack – Chicken 002C721C Meal Pack – Ramen 002C721F Meal Pack – Shrimp 002C721D Meal Pack – Sushi 002C7220 Meal Pack – Tofu 002C721E Meal Pack Eggs 002C7222 Meal Packs – Eggs 002C7222 Meal Tray 00240220 Meatloaf 0029B05B Med Pack 0000ABF9 Melon Caviar 00249C2E Midnight Delight 002C722C Midnight Special 00249C44 Milk 0019121F Miso Soup 001EE5C5 Miso Soup Minislurp 001EE5C4 Miso Soup Multipack 001EE5C7 Mochi 001EDDDF Mochi Minibite 001EDDDE Mochi Multipack 001EDDE0 Nebula Wat 00122E96 New Arrival 00249C11 O2 Shot 001F3E84 Onion 00003A1F Opened Superfood Paste Kit 001DFCB5 Orange 00003A22 Orange Juice of Transcendence 002DFB0B Pale Ale 00139E44 Panache 00249C38 Panopticon 002A5025 Pappardelle Bolognese 0029B057 Paramour 002C5881 Patty Melt 00249C21 Peach 00003A23 Pear 00003A21 Penicillin X 0029A84F Pepper Steak Sandwich 001944E4 Pick-Me-Up 00255DCB Pierogis 00249C13 Pit Chops 00249C46 Pizza Square 002C7233 Plum 00003A27 Potato 00003A26 Poultry 0029B039 Raisin Bran Cereal 002C7237 Ramen 001EE441 Ramen Minibite 001EE442 Ramen Multipack 001EE440 Recon Stim 0029A855 Red Ale 00139E43 Red Harvest Amber Ale 0001BBAB Red Harvest Double Malt Whiskey 0003614B Red Harvest Lentils 002C7241 Red Harvest Milk Stout 0001BBAC Red Harvest Naan 002C723F Red Harvest Pale Ale 0001BBAA Red Harvest Rice 0029B013 Red Harvest Rye 002C723C Red Harvest Single Malt Whiskey 0003614C Red Harvest Spaghetti 002C7240 Red Harvest Wheat 002C723D Red Harvest White 002C723E Red Harvest White Bread 002C723E Red Meat 0029B03B Red Trench 002C587F RedAMP 001F3E86 Repairing Immobilizer 00224D61 Ruben 0029B055 Runaway Whiskey 0016EC2D S.T.E.V.E. 00139E4B Sandwich 002543B7 Seaweed Minibite 002C724D Seaweed Snacks 0030283C Seaweed Snacks Multipack 0030283B Ship Spare Part 0003FB19 Ships O’ the Line Cereal 002C7239 Smoked Salmon Filet 0029A860 Snack Pack – Apple Bites 002C7223 Snack Pack – Choco Bites 002C7225 Snack Pack – Gummy Bugs 002C7226 Snack Pack – Protein Bar 002C7224 Snake Oil 0029A850 Soba 001EDDE5 Soba Minibite 001EDDE4 Soba Multipack 001EDDE6 Solomons Reserve 00249C1B Spaghetti Carbonara 0029B958 Sparkling Water 000304CC Sparkling Wine 001DFCB4 Squall 002A9DE7 Star Cluster Marsala 00122E95 Stellar Kebabs 00122E98 Subgiant Heart 00122EB1 Sunray Tonic 0029B04C Superfood Paste Kit 001DFCB2 Superfood Paste Set 001DFCB3 Supermassive Black Heart 0029959D Sushi Rolls 001DFCAA Sushi Rolls Minibite 001DFCAB Sushi Rolls Multipack 001DFCAC Sweet Rolls 00137524 Synapse Alpha 002C5880 Synthameat Chicken 002C7242 Synthameat Ham 002C7246 Synthameat Hamburger 002C7243 Synthameat Multi 000304D0 Synthameat Steak 002C7244 Synthameat Turkey 0029A861 Synthameat Veal 002C7245 Ta’Ameya Pita 00249C15 TerraBrew Cappuccino 00249C4E TerraBrew Classic 00249C50 TerraBrew Cortado 003E3407 TerraBrew Espresso 0029A894 TerraBrew Latte 00249C4F TerraBrew Macchiato 003E3408 The Deep 00249C3C The Rack 001F36F2 The Strip 00249C3D The Top Shelf 00249C3A Toast 001DFCAE Tomato 00092B96 Tranquilitea Breakfast 0010FA0A Tranquilitea Chamomile 0009F549 Tranquilitea Classic 00002449 Tranquilitea Dynastic 0010FA08 Tranquilitea Earl Gray 0010FA09 Tranquilitea Lemon 0010FA0C Tranquilitea Lotus 0010FA0F Tranquilitea Sleepy Pack 003B7115 Tranquilitea Sunray 003B7117 Trauma Pack 0029A847 Trawl 00249C3F Trilo Bites 00249C37 UC Battlemeal 0029A893 UC Battlemeal Multipack 0030283E Udon 001EDF0F Udon Minibite 001EDF10 Udon Multipack 001EDF11 Unprocessed Aurora 000C8721 Veggie Grinder 00249C1F Velocity Blue 003BF793 Velocity Green 003BF792 Velocity Orange 00249C26 Velocity Red 00249C27 Velocity Violet 00249C25 Velocity Yellow 001EBE9E Very Heavy Water 0029B041 Viewport Original 00240C10 Water 00005591 Watermelon 00092B97 Whiteout 00143CB2 Xenofresh Paella 00249C42 Xenofresh Ramen 002C721F Xenowurst 0029B05F Xenoyaki 00249C40 Yellow Giant Splash 0029B051 Yogurt 002C7C09 Yuko’s Coffee 0014098A Zipper Bandages 0003D3AA

How to use console commands for Aid items in Starfield

If you’re a PC gamer then you can use these IDs to spawn items into your Starfield session. This can be done from the console using the Add Item command. To activate the console simply press the tilde key (“~”), then enter the Add Item command line, the ID of the item, and the number you wish to spawn.

For example, additem 00092B98 200 will spawn in 200 carrots. What’s up, Doc?

About the author