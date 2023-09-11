All Starfield Aid item IDs

Items to help aid you in your adventures.

PC gamers have always had access to extra goodies in Bethesda games and again with Starfield, the console is your friend—and the perfect way to cheat.

Using the command console in Starfield, you are able to spawn all kinds of items including Aids. While using this feature will disable achievements, for many players simply trying to enjoy their adventure among the stars, it can be an extremely useful tool.

Here is a look at all of the different Aid items in Starfield and what IDs you can use to acquire them.

Full list of Aid Item IDs in Starfield

Green first aid kits store medical items that players can use to heal up in Starfield.
If you’re after some healing assistance in Starfield, or perhaps another bonus for your adventures then you’ll want to use Aid items. There are a lot of them in the game; many you’ll have encountered while playing through the main story, and others you will not have seen unless you’ve put the time in to research a lot.

Fortunately, using IDs you can simply spawn them into the game saving you both time and effort. Below is a list of all Aid items in Stafield and their respective ID tag you will need to use if you want to spawn any in.

Addichrone0029A851
AddiJack001F3E85
Alien Broth0029B046
Alien Energy Drink0029B047
Alien Genetic Material000C1F57
Alien Jerky002C7C0C
Alien Kebabs0029B061
Alien Liquor0029B04F
Alien Pie0029B063
Alien Sandwich0029B062
Alien Scramble0029B065
Alien Stew0029B066
Alien Stir Fry0029B064
Alien Tea0029B052
Alien Tonic0029B048
Amp0029A856
Analgesic Poultice0003D8B2
Anchored Immobilizers0003D3AD
Antibiotic Cocktail0003D3A9
Antibiotic Injector0003D3AF
Antibiotic Paste0003D3AE
Antibiotic Paste00299590
Antibiotics002F4436
Astral Lounge Special Sangria00249C2C
Astral Sliders00249C31
Aurora002C5884
Baguette002543B9
Bandages002F4459
Barbacoa Wrap0029B054
Bart’s Chili00249C46
Battlestim002A5024
BattleUp001F3E87
Bayu Private Reserve00249C2B
Beer Brat Platter00249C22
Beertini00249C0D
Bitten Sandwich002543B7
Black Hole Heart00122EA8
Boba Alien Tea0029B050
Bog’s Grog002C7210
Boom Pop! Black Licorice002C71F8
Boom Pop! Cherry0029A863
Boom Pop! Cola002C71F5
Boom Pop! Dynamite0029B040
Boom Pop! Orange002C71F6
Boom Pop! Reactor003038FE
Boom Pop! Rhubarb002C71F7
Boom Pop! Root Beer002C71F4
Boosted Injector0003D3AC
Boudicca0029959F
Bourbon002C7211
Bread002C723E
Bullet Coffee0029B04B
Butter002C7C0A
Cabernet Chunkignon00249C51
Café et thé Prime0003D3A8
CAN-uck! Bacon002C722D
CAN-uck! Double Double00249C49
CAN-uck! Edmontonian00249C4A
CAN-uck! Haligonian00249C4D
CAN-uck! Ham Boys00249C4C
CAN-uck! Maple Cola00249C48
CAN-uck! Pancakes Plus002C7230
CAN-uck! Pilsner002C720D
CAN-uck! Poutine002C7231
CAN-uck! Shepherd’s Pie00249C4B
CAN-uck! Tourtiere002C7232
Carrot00092B98
Celery00092B99
Chai Latte0029B03E
Chandra Cabernet Sauvignon002C7202
Chandra Chardonnay002C7204
Chandra Malbec002C7203
Chandra Merlot002C7208
Chandra Pinot Noir002C7206
Chandra Port002C7209
Chandra Riesling002C7205
Chandra Sauvignon Blanc002C7207
Chapaguri002C7C0D
Cheddar Snack Crackers002C7236
Cheese001FC9C1
Chicken Marsala0029B05C
Chicken Tikka0029B05A
Chimera00249C28
Chocolate Labs002C723B
Chunks Apple00206770
Chunks Apple – Packaged00206771
Chunks Beef00206763
Chunks Beef – Packaged0020676F
Chunks Cake0020676D
Chunks Cake – Packaged0020676E
Chunks Cheesesteak0020676B
Chunks Cheesesteak – Packaged0020676C
Chunks Chick – Packaged0020676A
Chunks Chicken00206764
Chunks Choco00206769
Chunks Choco – Packaged00206768
Chunks Cola00249C52
Chunks Cola – Packaged00206767
Chunks Egg00206765
Chunks Egg – Packaged001E29A8
Chunks Pie0020675F
Chunks Pie – Packaged00206760
Chunks Potato00206761
Chunks Potato – Packaged00206762
Chunks Wine0020675D
Chunks Wine – Packaged0020675E
Codos Crater00249C1A
Coffee Bag0025B0FB
Colonel’s Choice0029B04E
Container of Cereal00287D76
CQB-X0029A85E
Crawler Bisque00249C32
Creature Jam0029B05E
Crispy Alien Nuggets0029B060
Dal Makhani0029B056
Dark Lager00139E45
Dawn’s Roost Strip00249C30
Departure Time00249C0F
Disastrous Shipwreck0029B042
Distilled Water0029B053
Doro Wat0029B059
Drink Pack: Beer002C7217
Drink Pack: Milk002C7216
Drink Pack: Orange Juice002C721A
Drink Pack: Red Wine002C7215
Drink Pack: Vodka0029B00E
Drink Pack: Water002C7218
Drink Pack: Whiskey002C7219
Drink Pack: White Wine002C7214
Dwarf Star Heart00299599
Emergency Kit002A9DE8
Erdebrau Dark Can001FF69C
Erdebrau Lager Can001FF69E
Erdebrau Pils Can001FF69A
Erdebraw Light Can001FF6A0
Fried Pickles00249C20
Frostwolf002C5885
Fullfood Spiced Worms000304CE
Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary0029B03F
Galaxy Lo Mein00122E94
Gazpacho00249C33
Giant Heart0029959A
Grandpa’s Meatloaf00165073
Granola Mix002C7235
Grapes00092B9A
Grilled Cheese Sandwich0029B05D
Ham and Cheese Sandwich002C722B
Heal Gel0003D3AB
Heal Paste002F445C
Heart+0029CAD9
High Gravity Reserve0037CEF7
Hippolyta002C5883
Hypergiant Heart00122E9C
Immobilizer002F445B
Infantry Alpha0029A85C
Infantry Alpha0029A860
Infused Bandages0003D3B0
Instant Oatmeal002C7234
Jake’s Stout00249C0E
Jemison Wellington00249C35
Junk Flush00143CB1
Kefir002C7213
Kiffles00249C14
Latkes002382E9
Lemon004B1D8
Lettuce00092B9B
Lime0004B1D7
Liver Pate00249C36
Lounge Special00249C2D
Lumberjack Julep0029B04D
Marshmallow Treat Cereal002C7238
Meal Kit00191214
Meal Pack – Cereal002C7221
Meal Pack – Chicken002C721C
Meal Pack – Ramen002C721F
Meal Pack – Shrimp002C721D
Meal Pack – Sushi002C7220
Meal Pack – Tofu002C721E
Meal Pack Eggs002C7222
Meal Packs – Eggs002C7222
Meal Tray00240220
Meatloaf0029B05B
Med Pack0000ABF9
Melon Caviar00249C2E
Midnight Delight002C722C
Midnight Special00249C44
Milk0019121F
Miso Soup001EE5C5
Miso Soup Minislurp001EE5C4
Miso Soup Multipack001EE5C7
Mochi001EDDDF
Mochi Minibite001EDDDE
Mochi Multipack001EDDE0
Nebula Wat00122E96
New Arrival00249C11
O2 Shot001F3E84
Onion00003A1F
Opened Superfood Paste Kit001DFCB5
Orange00003A22
Orange Juice of Transcendence002DFB0B
Pale Ale00139E44
Panache00249C38
Panopticon002A5025
Pappardelle Bolognese0029B057
Paramour002C5881
Patty Melt00249C21
Peach00003A23
Pear00003A21
Penicillin X0029A84F
Pepper Steak Sandwich001944E4
Pick-Me-Up00255DCB
Pierogis00249C13
Pit Chops00249C46
Pizza Square002C7233
Plum00003A27
Potato00003A26
Poultry0029B039
Raisin Bran Cereal002C7237
Ramen001EE441
Ramen Minibite001EE442
Ramen Multipack001EE440
Recon Stim0029A855
Red Ale00139E43
Red Harvest Amber Ale0001BBAB
Red Harvest Double Malt Whiskey0003614B
Red Harvest Lentils002C7241
Red Harvest Milk Stout0001BBAC
Red Harvest Naan002C723F
Red Harvest Pale Ale0001BBAA
Red Harvest Rice0029B013
Red Harvest Rye002C723C
Red Harvest Single Malt Whiskey0003614C
Red Harvest Spaghetti002C7240
Red Harvest Wheat002C723D
Red Harvest White002C723E
Red Harvest White Bread002C723E
Red Meat0029B03B
Red Trench002C587F
RedAMP001F3E86
Repairing Immobilizer00224D61
Ruben0029B055
Runaway Whiskey0016EC2D
S.T.E.V.E.00139E4B
Sandwich002543B7
Seaweed Minibite002C724D
Seaweed Snacks0030283C
Seaweed Snacks Multipack0030283B
Ship Spare Part0003FB19
Ships O’ the Line Cereal002C7239
Smoked Salmon Filet0029A860
Snack Pack – Apple Bites002C7223
Snack Pack – Choco Bites002C7225
Snack Pack – Gummy Bugs002C7226
Snack Pack – Protein Bar002C7224
Snake Oil0029A850
Soba001EDDE5
Soba Minibite001EDDE4
Soba Multipack001EDDE6
Solomons Reserve00249C1B
Spaghetti Carbonara0029B958
Sparkling Water000304CC
Sparkling Wine001DFCB4
Squall002A9DE7
Star Cluster Marsala00122E95
Stellar Kebabs00122E98
Subgiant Heart00122EB1
Sunray Tonic0029B04C
Superfood Paste Kit001DFCB2
Superfood Paste Set001DFCB3
Supermassive Black Heart0029959D
Sushi Rolls001DFCAA
Sushi Rolls Minibite001DFCAB
Sushi Rolls Multipack001DFCAC
Sweet Rolls00137524
Synapse Alpha002C5880
Synthameat Chicken002C7242
Synthameat Ham002C7246
Synthameat Hamburger002C7243
Synthameat Multi000304D0
Synthameat Steak002C7244
Synthameat Turkey0029A861
Synthameat Veal002C7245
Ta’Ameya Pita00249C15
TerraBrew Cappuccino00249C4E
TerraBrew Classic00249C50
TerraBrew Cortado003E3407
TerraBrew Espresso0029A894
TerraBrew Latte00249C4F
TerraBrew Macchiato003E3408
The Deep00249C3C
The Rack001F36F2
The Strip00249C3D
The Top Shelf00249C3A
Toast001DFCAE
Tomato00092B96
Tranquilitea Breakfast0010FA0A
Tranquilitea Chamomile0009F549
Tranquilitea Classic00002449
Tranquilitea Dynastic0010FA08
Tranquilitea Earl Gray0010FA09
Tranquilitea Lemon0010FA0C
Tranquilitea Lotus0010FA0F
Tranquilitea Sleepy Pack003B7115
Tranquilitea Sunray003B7117
Trauma Pack0029A847
Trawl00249C3F
Trilo Bites00249C37
UC Battlemeal0029A893
UC Battlemeal Multipack0030283E
Udon001EDF0F
Udon Minibite001EDF10
Udon Multipack001EDF11
Unprocessed Aurora000C8721
Veggie Grinder00249C1F
Velocity Blue003BF793
Velocity Green003BF792
Velocity Orange00249C26
Velocity Red00249C27
Velocity Violet00249C25
Velocity Yellow001EBE9E
Very Heavy Water0029B041
Viewport Original00240C10
Water00005591
Watermelon00092B97
Whiteout00143CB2
Xenofresh Paella00249C42
Xenofresh Ramen002C721F
Xenowurst0029B05F
Xenoyaki00249C40
Yellow Giant Splash0029B051
Yogurt002C7C09
Yuko’s Coffee0014098A
Zipper Bandages0003D3AA

How to use console commands for Aid items in Starfield

If you’re a PC gamer then you can use these IDs to spawn items into your Starfield session. This can be done from the console using the Add Item command. To activate the console simply press the tilde key (“~”), then enter the Add Item command line, the ID of the item, and the number you wish to spawn.

For example, additem 00092B98 200 will spawn in 200 carrots. What’s up, Doc?

