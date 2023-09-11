All Starfield Aid item IDs

PC gamers have always had access to extra goodies in Bethesda games and again with Starfield, the console is your friend—and the perfect way to cheat.
Using the command console in Starfield, you are able to spawn all kinds of items including Aids. While using this feature will disable achievements, for many players simply trying to enjoy their adventure among the stars, it can be an extremely useful tool.
Here is a look at all of the different Aid items in Starfield and what IDs you can use to acquire them.
Full list of Aid Item IDs in Starfield
If you’re after some healing assistance in Starfield, or perhaps another bonus for your adventures then you’ll want to use Aid items. There are a lot of them in the game; many you’ll have encountered while playing through the main story, and others you will not have seen unless you’ve put the time in to research a lot.
Fortunately, using IDs you can simply spawn them into the game saving you both time and effort. Below is a list of all Aid items in Stafield and their respective ID tag you will need to use if you want to spawn any in.
|Addichrone
|0029A851
|AddiJack
|001F3E85
|Alien Broth
|0029B046
|Alien Energy Drink
|0029B047
|Alien Genetic Material
|000C1F57
|Alien Jerky
|002C7C0C
|Alien Kebabs
|0029B061
|Alien Liquor
|0029B04F
|Alien Pie
|0029B063
|Alien Sandwich
|0029B062
|Alien Scramble
|0029B065
|Alien Stew
|0029B066
|Alien Stir Fry
|0029B064
|Alien Tea
|0029B052
|Alien Tonic
|0029B048
|Amp
|0029A856
|Analgesic Poultice
|0003D8B2
|Anchored Immobilizers
|0003D3AD
|Antibiotic Cocktail
|0003D3A9
|Antibiotic Injector
|0003D3AF
|Antibiotic Paste
|0003D3AE
|Antibiotic Paste
|00299590
|Antibiotics
|002F4436
|Astral Lounge Special Sangria
|00249C2C
|Astral Sliders
|00249C31
|Aurora
|002C5884
|Baguette
|002543B9
|Bandages
|002F4459
|Barbacoa Wrap
|0029B054
|Bart’s Chili
|00249C46
|Battlestim
|002A5024
|BattleUp
|001F3E87
|Bayu Private Reserve
|00249C2B
|Beer Brat Platter
|00249C22
|Beertini
|00249C0D
|Bitten Sandwich
|002543B7
|Black Hole Heart
|00122EA8
|Boba Alien Tea
|0029B050
|Bog’s Grog
|002C7210
|Boom Pop! Black Licorice
|002C71F8
|Boom Pop! Cherry
|0029A863
|Boom Pop! Cola
|002C71F5
|Boom Pop! Dynamite
|0029B040
|Boom Pop! Orange
|002C71F6
|Boom Pop! Reactor
|003038FE
|Boom Pop! Rhubarb
|002C71F7
|Boom Pop! Root Beer
|002C71F4
|Boosted Injector
|0003D3AC
|Boudicca
|0029959F
|Bourbon
|002C7211
|Bread
|002C723E
|Bullet Coffee
|0029B04B
|Butter
|002C7C0A
|Cabernet Chunkignon
|00249C51
|Café et thé Prime
|0003D3A8
|CAN-uck! Bacon
|002C722D
|CAN-uck! Double Double
|00249C49
|CAN-uck! Edmontonian
|00249C4A
|CAN-uck! Haligonian
|00249C4D
|CAN-uck! Ham Boys
|00249C4C
|CAN-uck! Maple Cola
|00249C48
|CAN-uck! Pancakes Plus
|002C7230
|CAN-uck! Pilsner
|002C720D
|CAN-uck! Poutine
|002C7231
|CAN-uck! Shepherd’s Pie
|00249C4B
|CAN-uck! Tourtiere
|002C7232
|Carrot
|00092B98
|Celery
|00092B99
|Chai Latte
|0029B03E
|Chandra Cabernet Sauvignon
|002C7202
|Chandra Chardonnay
|002C7204
|Chandra Malbec
|002C7203
|Chandra Merlot
|002C7208
|Chandra Pinot Noir
|002C7206
|Chandra Port
|002C7209
|Chandra Riesling
|002C7205
|Chandra Sauvignon Blanc
|002C7207
|Chapaguri
|002C7C0D
|Cheddar Snack Crackers
|002C7236
|Cheese
|001FC9C1
|Chicken Marsala
|0029B05C
|Chicken Tikka
|0029B05A
|Chimera
|00249C28
|Chocolate Labs
|002C723B
|Chunks Apple
|00206770
|Chunks Apple – Packaged
|00206771
|Chunks Beef
|00206763
|Chunks Beef – Packaged
|0020676F
|Chunks Cake
|0020676D
|Chunks Cake – Packaged
|0020676E
|Chunks Cheesesteak
|0020676B
|Chunks Cheesesteak – Packaged
|0020676C
|Chunks Chick – Packaged
|0020676A
|Chunks Chicken
|00206764
|Chunks Choco
|00206769
|Chunks Choco – Packaged
|00206768
|Chunks Cola
|00249C52
|Chunks Cola – Packaged
|00206767
|Chunks Egg
|00206765
|Chunks Egg – Packaged
|001E29A8
|Chunks Pie
|0020675F
|Chunks Pie – Packaged
|00206760
|Chunks Potato
|00206761
|Chunks Potato – Packaged
|00206762
|Chunks Wine
|0020675D
|Chunks Wine – Packaged
|0020675E
|Codos Crater
|00249C1A
|Coffee Bag
|0025B0FB
|Colonel’s Choice
|0029B04E
|Container of Cereal
|00287D76
|CQB-X
|0029A85E
|Crawler Bisque
|00249C32
|Creature Jam
|0029B05E
|Crispy Alien Nuggets
|0029B060
|Dal Makhani
|0029B056
|Dark Lager
|00139E45
|Dawn’s Roost Strip
|00249C30
|Departure Time
|00249C0F
|Disastrous Shipwreck
|0029B042
|Distilled Water
|0029B053
|Doro Wat
|0029B059
|Drink Pack: Beer
|002C7217
|Drink Pack: Milk
|002C7216
|Drink Pack: Orange Juice
|002C721A
|Drink Pack: Red Wine
|002C7215
|Drink Pack: Vodka
|0029B00E
|Drink Pack: Water
|002C7218
|Drink Pack: Whiskey
|002C7219
|Drink Pack: White Wine
|002C7214
|Dwarf Star Heart
|00299599
|Emergency Kit
|002A9DE8
|Erdebrau Dark Can
|001FF69C
|Erdebrau Lager Can
|001FF69E
|Erdebrau Pils Can
|001FF69A
|Erdebraw Light Can
|001FF6A0
|Fried Pickles
|00249C20
|Frostwolf
|002C5885
|Fullfood Spiced Worms
|000304CE
|Fully-Loaded Bloody Mary
|0029B03F
|Galaxy Lo Mein
|00122E94
|Gazpacho
|00249C33
|Giant Heart
|0029959A
|Grandpa’s Meatloaf
|00165073
|Granola Mix
|002C7235
|Grapes
|00092B9A
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|0029B05D
|Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|002C722B
|Heal Gel
|0003D3AB
|Heal Paste
|002F445C
|Heart+
|0029CAD9
|High Gravity Reserve
|0037CEF7
|Hippolyta
|002C5883
|Hypergiant Heart
|00122E9C
|Immobilizer
|002F445B
|Infantry Alpha
|0029A85C
|Infantry Alpha
|0029A860
|Infused Bandages
|0003D3B0
|Instant Oatmeal
|002C7234
|Jake’s Stout
|00249C0E
|Jemison Wellington
|00249C35
|Junk Flush
|00143CB1
|Kefir
|002C7213
|Kiffles
|00249C14
|Latkes
|002382E9
|Lemon
|004B1D8
|Lettuce
|00092B9B
|Lime
|0004B1D7
|Liver Pate
|00249C36
|Lounge Special
|00249C2D
|Lumberjack Julep
|0029B04D
|Marshmallow Treat Cereal
|002C7238
|Meal Kit
|00191214
|Meal Pack – Cereal
|002C7221
|Meal Pack – Chicken
|002C721C
|Meal Pack – Ramen
|002C721F
|Meal Pack – Shrimp
|002C721D
|Meal Pack – Sushi
|002C7220
|Meal Pack – Tofu
|002C721E
|Meal Pack Eggs
|002C7222
|Meal Packs – Eggs
|002C7222
|Meal Tray
|00240220
|Meatloaf
|0029B05B
|Med Pack
|0000ABF9
|Melon Caviar
|00249C2E
|Midnight Delight
|002C722C
|Midnight Special
|00249C44
|Milk
|0019121F
|Miso Soup
|001EE5C5
|Miso Soup Minislurp
|001EE5C4
|Miso Soup Multipack
|001EE5C7
|Mochi
|001EDDDF
|Mochi Minibite
|001EDDDE
|Mochi Multipack
|001EDDE0
|Nebula Wat
|00122E96
|New Arrival
|00249C11
|O2 Shot
|001F3E84
|Onion
|00003A1F
|Opened Superfood Paste Kit
|001DFCB5
|Orange
|00003A22
|Orange Juice of Transcendence
|002DFB0B
|Pale Ale
|00139E44
|Panache
|00249C38
|Panopticon
|002A5025
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|0029B057
|Paramour
|002C5881
|Patty Melt
|00249C21
|Peach
|00003A23
|Pear
|00003A21
|Penicillin X
|0029A84F
|Pepper Steak Sandwich
|001944E4
|Pick-Me-Up
|00255DCB
|Pierogis
|00249C13
|Pit Chops
|00249C46
|Pizza Square
|002C7233
|Plum
|00003A27
|Potato
|00003A26
|Poultry
|0029B039
|Raisin Bran Cereal
|002C7237
|Ramen
|001EE441
|Ramen Minibite
|001EE442
|Ramen Multipack
|001EE440
|Recon Stim
|0029A855
|Red Ale
|00139E43
|Red Harvest Amber Ale
|0001BBAB
|Red Harvest Double Malt Whiskey
|0003614B
|Red Harvest Lentils
|002C7241
|Red Harvest Milk Stout
|0001BBAC
|Red Harvest Naan
|002C723F
|Red Harvest Pale Ale
|0001BBAA
|Red Harvest Rice
|0029B013
|Red Harvest Rye
|002C723C
|Red Harvest Single Malt Whiskey
|0003614C
|Red Harvest Spaghetti
|002C7240
|Red Harvest Wheat
|002C723D
|Red Harvest White
|002C723E
|Red Harvest White Bread
|002C723E
|Red Meat
|0029B03B
|Red Trench
|002C587F
|RedAMP
|001F3E86
|Repairing Immobilizer
|00224D61
|Ruben
|0029B055
|Runaway Whiskey
|0016EC2D
|S.T.E.V.E.
|00139E4B
|Sandwich
|002543B7
|Seaweed Minibite
|002C724D
|Seaweed Snacks
|0030283C
|Seaweed Snacks Multipack
|0030283B
|Ship Spare Part
|0003FB19
|Ships O’ the Line Cereal
|002C7239
|Smoked Salmon Filet
|0029A860
|Snack Pack – Apple Bites
|002C7223
|Snack Pack – Choco Bites
|002C7225
|Snack Pack – Gummy Bugs
|002C7226
|Snack Pack – Protein Bar
|002C7224
|Snake Oil
|0029A850
|Soba
|001EDDE5
|Soba Minibite
|001EDDE4
|Soba Multipack
|001EDDE6
|Solomons Reserve
|00249C1B
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|0029B958
|Sparkling Water
|000304CC
|Sparkling Wine
|001DFCB4
|Squall
|002A9DE7
|Star Cluster Marsala
|00122E95
|Stellar Kebabs
|00122E98
|Subgiant Heart
|00122EB1
|Sunray Tonic
|0029B04C
|Superfood Paste Kit
|001DFCB2
|Superfood Paste Set
|001DFCB3
|Supermassive Black Heart
|0029959D
|Sushi Rolls
|001DFCAA
|Sushi Rolls Minibite
|001DFCAB
|Sushi Rolls Multipack
|001DFCAC
|Sweet Rolls
|00137524
|Synapse Alpha
|002C5880
|Synthameat Chicken
|002C7242
|Synthameat Ham
|002C7246
|Synthameat Hamburger
|002C7243
|Synthameat Multi
|000304D0
|Synthameat Steak
|002C7244
|Synthameat Turkey
|0029A861
|Synthameat Veal
|002C7245
|Ta’Ameya Pita
|00249C15
|TerraBrew Cappuccino
|00249C4E
|TerraBrew Classic
|00249C50
|TerraBrew Cortado
|003E3407
|TerraBrew Espresso
|0029A894
|TerraBrew Latte
|00249C4F
|TerraBrew Macchiato
|003E3408
|The Deep
|00249C3C
|The Rack
|001F36F2
|The Strip
|00249C3D
|The Top Shelf
|00249C3A
|Toast
|001DFCAE
|Tomato
|00092B96
|Tranquilitea Breakfast
|0010FA0A
|Tranquilitea Chamomile
|0009F549
|Tranquilitea Classic
|00002449
|Tranquilitea Dynastic
|0010FA08
|Tranquilitea Earl Gray
|0010FA09
|Tranquilitea Lemon
|0010FA0C
|Tranquilitea Lotus
|0010FA0F
|Tranquilitea Sleepy Pack
|003B7115
|Tranquilitea Sunray
|003B7117
|Trauma Pack
|0029A847
|Trawl
|00249C3F
|Trilo Bites
|00249C37
|UC Battlemeal
|0029A893
|UC Battlemeal Multipack
|0030283E
|Udon
|001EDF0F
|Udon Minibite
|001EDF10
|Udon Multipack
|001EDF11
|Unprocessed Aurora
|000C8721
|Veggie Grinder
|00249C1F
|Velocity Blue
|003BF793
|Velocity Green
|003BF792
|Velocity Orange
|00249C26
|Velocity Red
|00249C27
|Velocity Violet
|00249C25
|Velocity Yellow
|001EBE9E
|Very Heavy Water
|0029B041
|Viewport Original
|00240C10
|Water
|00005591
|Watermelon
|00092B97
|Whiteout
|00143CB2
|Xenofresh Paella
|00249C42
|Xenofresh Ramen
|002C721F
|Xenowurst
|0029B05F
|Xenoyaki
|00249C40
|Yellow Giant Splash
|0029B051
|Yogurt
|002C7C09
|Yuko’s Coffee
|0014098A
|Zipper Bandages
|0003D3AA
How to use console commands for Aid items in Starfield
If you’re a PC gamer then you can use these IDs to spawn items into your Starfield session. This can be done from the console using the Add Item command. To activate the console simply press the tilde key (“~”), then enter the Add Item command line, the ID of the item, and the number you wish to spawn.
For example, additem 00092B98 200 will spawn in 200 carrots. What’s up, Doc?