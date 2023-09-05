With them, you can add any weapon to your arsenal.

Playing Starfield on your computer offers an exciting feature: cheats. By pressing the tilde (~) key, you can open the console. This is like a magic box where you can type commands to do awesome things in the game.

There’s a bunch of cool cheats to try out. For example, you can activate god mode, which makes you super strong. You can also walk through walls, level up your character and their skills faster, and even make all the bad guys in an area disappear. There’s even a command to unlock special starborn powers.

One of the best cheats is getting weapons. By typing player.additem followed by a Weapon ID, you can add any weapon to your collection. You can even choose how many you want by adding its quantity. For example, typing ‘player.additem 0026D96B 1’ will add one Coachman.

But to use this cheat effectively, you’ll need to know the unique Weapon IDs for each weapon. Think of it as a secret list. With them, you’re all set to face any challenge in Starfield. Be warned, though; using cheats means you won’t be able to unlock achievements.

All Starfield weapon IDs for console commands

Weapon ID Weapon 002BF65B AA-99 0026D965 Arc Welder 0026D964 AutoRivet 0026F181 Barrow Knife 0004716C Beowulf 0026D963 Big Bang 000547A3 Breach 0026D96A Bridger 0026D96B Coachman 00035A48 Combat Knife 00016758 Cutter 0018DE2C Drum Beat 002F413A Discarded Sidestar 0026D96E Ecliptic Pistol 000476C4 Eon 0001BC4F Equinox 00028A02 Grendel 00546CC Hard Target 00253A16 Kodama 0021FEB4 Kraken 0002D7F4 Lawgiver 002984DF Maelstrom 0002EB3C Mag Shear 00023606 MagPulse 0002EB42 MagShot 0002EB45 MagSniper 0026035E MagStorm 000546CD Microgun 0026D968 Novablast Disputor 0026D967 Novalight 0026ED2A Old Earth Assult Rifle 0021BBCD Old Earth Hunting Rifle 00278F74 Old Earth Shotgun 002773C8 Orion 0026D966 Osmium Dagger 002953F8 Pacifier 00/040826 Rattler 00000FD6 Razorback 0002CB5F Regulator 0004F760 Rescue Axe 0026D960 Shotty 0026D95D Sidestar 0026D961 Solstice 0026D8A3 Tanto 0002EB36 Tombstone 0026D8A5 UC Naval Cutlass 0026D96D Urban Eagle 0026D8A0 VaRuun Inflictor 0026D8A2 VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A4 VaRuun Starshard 0026D8A1 Wakiazashi

