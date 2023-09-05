Playing Starfield on your computer offers an exciting feature: cheats. By pressing the tilde (~) key, you can open the console. This is like a magic box where you can type commands to do awesome things in the game.
There’s a bunch of cool cheats to try out. For example, you can activate god mode, which makes you super strong. You can also walk through walls, level up your character and their skills faster, and even make all the bad guys in an area disappear. There’s even a command to unlock special starborn powers.
One of the best cheats is getting weapons. By typing player.additem followed by a Weapon ID, you can add any weapon to your collection. You can even choose how many you want by adding its quantity. For example, typing ‘player.additem 0026D96B 1’ will add one Coachman.
But to use this cheat effectively, you’ll need to know the unique Weapon IDs for each weapon. Think of it as a secret list. With them, you’re all set to face any challenge in Starfield. Be warned, though; using cheats means you won’t be able to unlock achievements.
All Starfield weapon IDs for console commands
|Weapon ID
|Weapon
|002BF65B
|AA-99
|0026D965
|Arc Welder
|0026D964
|AutoRivet
|0026F181
|Barrow Knife
|0004716C
|Beowulf
|0026D963
|Big Bang
|000547A3
|Breach
|0026D96A
|Bridger
|0026D96B
|Coachman
|00035A48
|Combat Knife
|00016758
|Cutter
|0018DE2C
|Drum Beat
|002F413A
|Discarded Sidestar
|0026D96E
|Ecliptic Pistol
|000476C4
|Eon
|0001BC4F
|Equinox
|00028A02
|Grendel
|00546CC
|Hard Target
|00253A16
|Kodama
|0021FEB4
|Kraken
|0002D7F4
|Lawgiver
|002984DF
|Maelstrom
|0002EB3C
|Mag Shear
|00023606
|MagPulse
|0002EB42
|MagShot
|0002EB45
|MagSniper
|0026035E
|MagStorm
|000546CD
|Microgun
|0026D968
|Novablast Disputor
|0026D967
|Novalight
|0026ED2A
|Old Earth Assult Rifle
|0021BBCD
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|00278F74
|Old Earth Shotgun
|002773C8
|Orion
|0026D966
|Osmium Dagger
|002953F8
|Pacifier
|00/040826
|Rattler
|00000FD6
|Razorback
|0002CB5F
|Regulator
|0004F760
|Rescue Axe
|0026D960
|Shotty
|0026D95D
|Sidestar
|0026D961
|Solstice
|0026D8A3
|Tanto
|0002EB36
|Tombstone
|0026D8A5
|UC Naval Cutlass
|0026D96D
|Urban Eagle
|0026D8A0
|VaRuun Inflictor
|0026D8A2
|VaRuun Painblade
|0026D8A4
|VaRuun Starshard
|0026D8A1
|Wakiazashi