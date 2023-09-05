All Starfield weapon IDs

With them, you can add any weapon to your arsenal.

Playing Starfield on your computer offers an exciting feature: cheats. By pressing the tilde (~) key, you can open the console. This is like a magic box where you can type commands to do awesome things in the game.

There’s a bunch of cool cheats to try out. For example, you can activate god mode, which makes you super strong. You can also walk through walls, level up your character and their skills faster, and even make all the bad guys in an area disappear. There’s even a command to unlock special starborn powers.

One of the best cheats is getting weapons. By typing player.additem followed by a Weapon ID, you can add any weapon to your collection. You can even choose how many you want by adding its quantity. For example, typing ‘player.additem 0026D96B 1’ will add one Coachman.

But to use this cheat effectively, you’ll need to know the unique Weapon IDs for each weapon. Think of it as a secret list. With them, you’re all set to face any challenge in Starfield. Be warned, though; using cheats means you won’t be able to unlock achievements.

All Starfield weapon IDs for console commands

Weapon IDWeapon
002BF65BAA-99
0026D965Arc Welder
0026D964AutoRivet
0026F181Barrow Knife
0004716CBeowulf
0026D963Big Bang
000547A3Breach
0026D96ABridger
0026D96BCoachman
00035A48Combat Knife
00016758Cutter
0018DE2CDrum Beat
002F413ADiscarded Sidestar
0026D96EEcliptic Pistol
000476C4Eon
0001BC4FEquinox
00028A02Grendel
00546CCHard Target
00253A16Kodama
0021FEB4Kraken
0002D7F4Lawgiver
002984DFMaelstrom
0002EB3CMag Shear
00023606MagPulse
0002EB42MagShot
0002EB45MagSniper
0026035EMagStorm
000546CDMicrogun
0026D968Novablast Disputor
0026D967Novalight
0026ED2AOld Earth Assult Rifle
0021BBCDOld Earth Hunting Rifle
00278F74Old Earth Shotgun
002773C8Orion
0026D966Osmium Dagger
002953F8Pacifier
00/040826Rattler
00000FD6Razorback
0002CB5FRegulator
0004F760Rescue Axe
0026D960Shotty
0026D95DSidestar
0026D961Solstice
0026D8A3Tanto
0002EB36Tombstone
0026D8A5UC Naval Cutlass
0026D96DUrban Eagle
0026D8A0VaRuun Inflictor
0026D8A2VaRuun Painblade
0026D8A4VaRuun Starshard
0026D8A1Wakiazashi
