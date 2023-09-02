The best weapons in Starfield, ranked

There are a whole lot of weapons in Starfield. From readily available firearms that can be found all over the place to extremely rare, one-of-a-kind firearms. In this article, we are going to run through both, as there is little point in detailing only hard-to-find weapons that you might never see.

The best weapons for new players

If you are wondering what to hold on to in your early hours in Starfield and what will be strong enough to carry you into the mid-game, then these are the weapons for you. These should drop quite regularly from all manner of enemies and don’t involve anything other than following the main questline or doing side missions to get.

The Maelstrom Screenshot by Dot Esports The Maelstrom is an extremely versatile assault rifle, and almost any variation of it that you can find will have reasonable stopping power. Depending on the mods, it can be a close to midrange death machine, spewing out bullets, or a silent sniper rifle that will two-shot enemies that match your level if you can hit them in the head. You should always have a couple of variants of the Maelstrom in your arsenal, as it will never let you down.

The Lawgiver Screenshot by Dot Esports I assume that in Starfield the word Lawgiver translates to “exploder of heads” because this thing absolutely destroys things. The only downside is a small magazine, but the rate of fire is quite good for a weapon that hits this hard. Somewhere between a rifle and a slug shot, it has that nice lever-action feel that some games just do so well. There is just something about sending a .50 Cal slug through the helmet of some Crimson Fleet chump.

The Grendel Screenshot by Dot Esports I understand the desire to just have some with more intrigue than one of the earliest weapons you get in the game, but variants of this thing can absolutely smash enemies up close. One of my favorites right now is a Corrosive Grendal that absolutely shreds enemy armor and makes quick work of tough-to-kill opponents.

Related: Starfield Lockpicking Guide – how to pick locks and steal items

The Kodama Screenshot by Dot Esports Not only does the Kodama really look the part, but it shreds enemies up close. The best SMG in the game by a distance, this thing will sit down charging enemies before they can get close to you. Surprisingly good at medium-range engagements, it lacks too much kick, and keeping shots on target is quite easy.

The Drum Beat The Drum Beat is an amazing option for close and midrange engagements but uses a rarer ammo type than the Grendel. Using the 11mm instead of the more commonly found 7.77mm, you can break this one out for special occasions to shred enemies. Legendary variants can drop with the Elemental perk for a rotating chance to inflict the different elemental types on enemies, making it a fantastic option against all armor types.

The Combat Knife Screenshot by Dot Esports It might be easy to look past the humble Combat Knife, but it has a trick up its sleeve. Fast attacks combined with a high chance to stagger enemies means you can stun-lock people pretty badly with this, whittling away their health while they have little recourse. Legendary variants can spawn with Rapid, giving even more attack speed.

The Novalight Screenshot by Dot Esports I was very pleasantly surprised by how hard this little guy slaps. It takes Light Fuse ammo, which is pretty easy to come by, packs a good punch when a lot of the handguns can be quite weak, and holds up over good range. The iron sights are a bit naff, however, but that’s not enough to keep it off this list.

The Old Earth Shotgun Screenshot by Dot Esports I don’t make the rules, but if I did, every game would have a pump-action shotgun. This absolute classic might as well have “Hicks” scrawled down the side of it. It takes 12 gauge shells, has a 6-round capacity, and will level most enemies in a couple of shots.

Related: How to get water in Starfield

The best unique weapons in Starfield

Be warned, there are some spoilers ahead, as it is difficult to discuss these weapons without mentioning some potential story beats and locations.

Sir Livingstone’s Pistol

You will need the Kid Stuff trait to get your hands on this one, as it is given to you by your in-game Dad. This family heirloom does physical damage, has solid damage from the .45 caliber bullets it fires, and can be outfitted with up to four mods. It’s a nice free weapon to get your hands on if you make the right trait choice at the start of the game.

Unmitigated Violence

This is gotten from the Hunter, a character you will run into as you proceed through the game. You will need to side with the Emissary at the end of the Unearthed mission and will then need to kill the Hunter when you confront him at The Buried Temple.

Eternity’s Gate

The flipside to the above the Eternity’s Gate can only be gotten if you side with the Hunter during the Unearthed mission and then choose to kill the Emissary at the Buried Temple instead.

We will be adding more weapons to these lists as we find future favorites.

About the author