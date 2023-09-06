All Starfield armor mod IDs

Cheating is the best mod you could ask for.

Starfield has plenty of customization options and they don’t just stop at which set of armor you want to wear. In fact, you can take things to a whole new level with the help of armor mods.

Armor mods can differ between different pieces of gear, but many of them are powerful upgrades that increase your physical endurance or provide environmental bonuses. Of course, these will generally keep you alive longer so you’ll want to invest in them.

If you’re a Starfield player who doesn’t mind gaming the system then using console command is an easy way to unlock armor mods. There are some catches; this is only available for PC players (sorry Xbox gamers) and it is considered cheating.

All Starfield armor mod IDs for console commands

If you’re trying to modify your weapons using console commands not only will you need the following codes, but you’ll also need to know how to do it.

The process can be completed simply by pressing the tilde (~) key and entering into the console the ID for your armor followed by .amod and the mod ID of your choice. To find out the ID can open the console and click on your armor.

An example of a complete console command to modify a piece of armor may look like this: 0022856F.amod 003E612F.

Here are all of the armor mod codes available to use.

Balanced Boostpack003E612F
Ballistic Shielding003AD4D9
Basic Boostpack003E6131
EM Shielding003AD4DA
Emergency Aid0034BAA3
Energy Shielding003AD4DB
Exo Servos003A83E7
Explosive Shielding00F77AA
Extra Capacity0024529A
Gravitic Composites00F77B7
Hacker002C43DA
Hazard Protection001CAC94
Heavy Shielding00F77AF
Incendiary002983
Medic0034BAA4
Optimized Servos003A83E1
Oxygen Reserve0050AB3
Pocketed003A83EA
Power Boostpack003E6130
Regeneration0034BAA6
Sensor Array003A83D9
Skip Capacity Boostpack003E6132
Technician001336BC
