Modify to your heart's content.

Weapon mods in Starfield are gamechangers, allowing you to tailor your weapon to your needs. Want a different barrel, grip, muzzle, or sights and scopes? You’ve got it. But while these customizations offer a unique touch, they can be time-consuming to research and install.

Here’s the good news for PC players: If you’re okay with bypassing achievements and diving into the world of cheats, you can instantly equip your weapon with any mod you want by using console commands.

How? It’s simple. Drop your chosen weapon on the ground, tap the tilde (~) key to summon the console, and click on your weapon to view its reference ID. Now, type in the reference ID, followed by .amod and the specific weapon mod ID, and hit enter. It’ll look something like this: FF00BB78.amod 002BDD72.

Of course, to make the magic happen, you’ll need a handy list of weapon mod ID numbers. With it, the power to customize your weapons is right at your fingertips, as long as you don’t mind bending Starfield’s rules.

All Starfield weapon mod IDs for console commands

Here’s a list of all the known weapon mod IDs to date. If more are added, we’ll update this list accordingly.

Weapon ModWeapon Mod ID
Amplifier0013366E
Annihilator Rounds0012C81B
Armor-Piercing Rounds002BDD72
Binary Trigger00128C60
Bullet Hose0000C521
Burst Fire0012C5B3
Choke00132C55
Compensator00133A85
Depleted Uranium Rounds0012FFAC
Double Barrel Muzzle0012B493
Drum Magazine001230C6
Electromagnetic Beams00133669
EM-Charged Shot001285F1
Ergonomic Grip001230CE
Explosive Rounds002BDD74
Flechette Drum Magazine0012B478
Flechette Large Magazine0012B47A
Flechette Rounds001285F2
Flechette Tactical Magazine0012B479
Focal Lens0012DF14
Focus Nozzle0012DF15
Folding Stock0004A7A8
Foregrip with Laser Sight0015F475
Foregrip with Recon Laser Sight0013136C
Fully Automatic00133A91
Glow Sights00132C44
Gut Buster Rounds001230D8
Hair Trigger00245FAB
High Powered00133A72
High Velocity00133A74
Hornet Nest001230F4
Ignition Beams003997AF
Iron Sights00245FAE
Large Battery0012DF0D
Large Magazine00132C4A
Laser Sight001F0A2C
Long Barrel0014AFD8
Long Scope0012A783
Magnetic Rails0012A79F
Medium Magazine0004A741
Medium Scope0012D04D
Muzzle Brake0014629D
Overclocked001230C2
Penetrator Rounds001298AE
Precision Tuning0012DF12
Recon Laser Sight001341F0
Recon Scope0012C812
Red Dot Sight00087533
Reflex Sight00132C43
Removed Cover0005B98F
Semi-Automatic001341F9
Shielded Tool Grip0012454F
Shock Charge Band0012A787
Short Barrel00129F42
Short Scope001341E9
Short Suppressor0008342F
Slug Shots001285F0
Small Battery0012DF0C
Small Magazine00133A79
Stabilizing Barrel001462A1
Stabilizing Stock0012DF04
Standard Barrel0010BCD9
Standard Battery0002EE2F
Standard Explosive Rounds000445A6
Standard Flechette Magazine0009B736
Standard Magazine00245FB3
Standard Whitehot Rounds00044C42
Stealth Lasers0012A7C7
Stock000193E5
Suppressor00245FB7
Tactical Battery0012DF0B
Tactical Folding Stock0012B475
Tactical Grip00133A80
Tactical Magazine0012A78A
Tactical Stock0013381D
Tech Barrel000191F1
Tesla Pylons001230F5
Whitehot Rounds002BDD73
