Weapon mods in Starfield are gamechangers, allowing you to tailor your weapon to your needs. Want a different barrel, grip, muzzle, or sights and scopes? You’ve got it. But while these customizations offer a unique touch, they can be time-consuming to research and install.

Here’s the good news for PC players: If you’re okay with bypassing achievements and diving into the world of cheats, you can instantly equip your weapon with any mod you want by using console commands.

How? It’s simple. Drop your chosen weapon on the ground, tap the tilde (~) key to summon the console, and click on your weapon to view its reference ID. Now, type in the reference ID, followed by .amod and the specific weapon mod ID, and hit enter. It’ll look something like this: FF00BB78.amod 002BDD72.

Of course, to make the magic happen, you’ll need a handy list of weapon mod ID numbers. With it, the power to customize your weapons is right at your fingertips, as long as you don’t mind bending Starfield’s rules.

All Starfield weapon mod IDs for console commands

Here’s a list of all the known weapon mod IDs to date. If more are added, we’ll update this list accordingly.

Weapon Mod Weapon Mod ID Amplifier 0013366E Annihilator Rounds 0012C81B Armor-Piercing Rounds 002BDD72 Binary Trigger 00128C60 Bullet Hose 0000C521 Burst Fire 0012C5B3 Choke 00132C55 Compensator 00133A85 Depleted Uranium Rounds 0012FFAC Double Barrel Muzzle 0012B493 Drum Magazine 001230C6 Electromagnetic Beams 00133669 EM-Charged Shot 001285F1 Ergonomic Grip 001230CE Explosive Rounds 002BDD74 Flechette Drum Magazine 0012B478 Flechette Large Magazine 0012B47A Flechette Rounds 001285F2 Flechette Tactical Magazine 0012B479 Focal Lens 0012DF14 Focus Nozzle 0012DF15 Folding Stock 0004A7A8 Foregrip with Laser Sight 0015F475 Foregrip with Recon Laser Sight 0013136C Fully Automatic 00133A91 Glow Sights 00132C44 Gut Buster Rounds 001230D8 Hair Trigger 00245FAB High Powered 00133A72 High Velocity 00133A74 Hornet Nest 001230F4 Ignition Beams 003997AF Iron Sights 00245FAE Large Battery 0012DF0D Large Magazine 00132C4A Laser Sight 001F0A2C Long Barrel 0014AFD8 Long Scope 0012A783 Magnetic Rails 0012A79F Medium Magazine 0004A741 Medium Scope 0012D04D Muzzle Brake 0014629D Overclocked 001230C2 Penetrator Rounds 001298AE Precision Tuning 0012DF12 Recon Laser Sight 001341F0 Recon Scope 0012C812 Red Dot Sight 00087533 Reflex Sight 00132C43 Removed Cover 0005B98F Semi-Automatic 001341F9 Shielded Tool Grip 0012454F Shock Charge Band 0012A787 Short Barrel 00129F42 Short Scope 001341E9 Short Suppressor 0008342F Slug Shots 001285F0 Small Battery 0012DF0C Small Magazine 00133A79 Stabilizing Barrel 001462A1 Stabilizing Stock 0012DF04 Standard Barrel 0010BCD9 Standard Battery 0002EE2F Standard Explosive Rounds 000445A6 Standard Flechette Magazine 0009B736 Standard Magazine 00245FB3 Standard Whitehot Rounds 00044C42 Stealth Lasers 0012A7C7 Stock 000193E5 Suppressor 00245FB7 Tactical Battery 0012DF0B Tactical Folding Stock 0012B475 Tactical Grip 00133A80 Tactical Magazine 0012A78A Tactical Stock 0013381D Tech Barrel 000191F1 Tesla Pylons 001230F5 Whitehot Rounds 002BDD73

