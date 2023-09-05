Weapon mods in Starfield are gamechangers, allowing you to tailor your weapon to your needs. Want a different barrel, grip, muzzle, or sights and scopes? You’ve got it. But while these customizations offer a unique touch, they can be time-consuming to research and install.
Here’s the good news for PC players: If you’re okay with bypassing achievements and diving into the world of cheats, you can instantly equip your weapon with any mod you want by using console commands.
How? It’s simple. Drop your chosen weapon on the ground, tap the tilde (~) key to summon the console, and click on your weapon to view its reference ID. Now, type in the reference ID, followed by .amod and the specific weapon mod ID, and hit enter. It’ll look something like this: FF00BB78.amod 002BDD72.
Of course, to make the magic happen, you’ll need a handy list of weapon mod ID numbers. With it, the power to customize your weapons is right at your fingertips, as long as you don’t mind bending Starfield’s rules.
All Starfield weapon mod IDs for console commands
Here’s a list of all the known weapon mod IDs to date. If more are added, we’ll update this list accordingly.
|Weapon Mod
|Weapon Mod ID
|Amplifier
|0013366E
|Annihilator Rounds
|0012C81B
|Armor-Piercing Rounds
|002BDD72
|Binary Trigger
|00128C60
|Bullet Hose
|0000C521
|Burst Fire
|0012C5B3
|Choke
|00132C55
|Compensator
|00133A85
|Depleted Uranium Rounds
|0012FFAC
|Double Barrel Muzzle
|0012B493
|Drum Magazine
|001230C6
|Electromagnetic Beams
|00133669
|EM-Charged Shot
|001285F1
|Ergonomic Grip
|001230CE
|Explosive Rounds
|002BDD74
|Flechette Drum Magazine
|0012B478
|Flechette Large Magazine
|0012B47A
|Flechette Rounds
|001285F2
|Flechette Tactical Magazine
|0012B479
|Focal Lens
|0012DF14
|Focus Nozzle
|0012DF15
|Folding Stock
|0004A7A8
|Foregrip with Laser Sight
|0015F475
|Foregrip with Recon Laser Sight
|0013136C
|Fully Automatic
|00133A91
|Glow Sights
|00132C44
|Gut Buster Rounds
|001230D8
|Hair Trigger
|00245FAB
|High Powered
|00133A72
|High Velocity
|00133A74
|Hornet Nest
|001230F4
|Ignition Beams
|003997AF
|Iron Sights
|00245FAE
|Large Battery
|0012DF0D
|Large Magazine
|00132C4A
|Laser Sight
|001F0A2C
|Long Barrel
|0014AFD8
|Long Scope
|0012A783
|Magnetic Rails
|0012A79F
|Medium Magazine
|0004A741
|Medium Scope
|0012D04D
|Muzzle Brake
|0014629D
|Overclocked
|001230C2
|Penetrator Rounds
|001298AE
|Precision Tuning
|0012DF12
|Recon Laser Sight
|001341F0
|Recon Scope
|0012C812
|Red Dot Sight
|00087533
|Reflex Sight
|00132C43
|Removed Cover
|0005B98F
|Semi-Automatic
|001341F9
|Shielded Tool Grip
|0012454F
|Shock Charge Band
|0012A787
|Short Barrel
|00129F42
|Short Scope
|001341E9
|Short Suppressor
|0008342F
|Slug Shots
|001285F0
|Small Battery
|0012DF0C
|Small Magazine
|00133A79
|Stabilizing Barrel
|001462A1
|Stabilizing Stock
|0012DF04
|Standard Barrel
|0010BCD9
|Standard Battery
|0002EE2F
|Standard Explosive Rounds
|000445A6
|Standard Flechette Magazine
|0009B736
|Standard Magazine
|00245FB3
|Standard Whitehot Rounds
|00044C42
|Stealth Lasers
|0012A7C7
|Stock
|000193E5
|Suppressor
|00245FB7
|Tactical Battery
|0012DF0B
|Tactical Folding Stock
|0012B475
|Tactical Grip
|00133A80
|Tactical Magazine
|0012A78A
|Tactical Stock
|0013381D
|Tech Barrel
|000191F1
|Tesla Pylons
|001230F5
|Whitehot Rounds
|002BDD73