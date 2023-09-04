How to use the Starfield money cheat to make credits fast

Not all gamers want to grind out credits to enjoy Starfield’s many different stores, some just want to be rich from the start—and who can really blame them?

There are a lot of different ways to get rich in Starfield, but when you start playing you’ll soon realize there are also a lot of expenses required to survive and thrive. I know when I started to notice the hospital prices it made me reconsider taking risky jumps from high places, so any extra money can go a long way.

Well, fortunately, if you don’t mind doing a little cheating, there is a way you can get all of the money you desire and the process is super simple.

How to get unlimited credits in Starfield

Ok for all our cheating friends out there looking to get a leg up in Starfield’s financial system, there is good news and bad news.

The good news; you can get as many or as few credits as you like in just seconds. The bad news; Xbox players, you can’t do this right now.

Now that it’s just the PC master race left in the room, here are the steps you need to take if you want to get some extra credits.

First press the “~” key on your keyboard . This will bring up the game’s console menu.

. This will bring up the game’s console menu. Now you’ll want to type the phrase player.additem 0000000f # (You can copy that in to make things easier).

(You can copy that in to make things easier). Here’s where you’ll need to choose. Simply replace the “#” with the amount of credits you want to give to your character in the game .

. Press enter and it’s done. You’re rich!

Of course, while cheating is something Bethesda hasn’t policed against in many of its past games, bear in mind you’re doing so at your own risk. The main thing you’ll lose out on doing this is the ability to earn achievements, so perhaps you’ll want to create a second save or finish your first playthrough beforehand.

Either way, this method sure beats grinding to sell resources, but like most things in Starfield, it’s entirely up to you how you want to play.

