Do console commands disable achievements in Starfield? Answered

We get it, you just want a helping hand, and you’re in luck because Starfield has given players access to the game’s console. But what’s the cost?

If you’re a longtime RPG fiend or someone who just played a lot of Skyrim then you’ll know that modding and cheating can often mean the end of achievements for your playthrough. Being a Bethesda game, this does bring up the question for Starfield, will you be punished for using the console?

Well, before you get crazy with cheats, here’s what you’ll need to keep in mind.

Do console commands disable achievements in Starfield?

You probably guessed it, but the answer is indeed, yes. Using the console in Starfield will disable your ability to earn achievements for playing the game, so you might want to rethink taking the cheating route.

In my experience, using any console command at all will disable achievements, no matter how minor the cheat is. Similarly, if Starfield detects you have any mods installed you will be struck with the same restrictions.

This might be a tad annoying for many Bethesda fans as modding has become a massive part of their RPGs post-launch, however, the modding community does what it does, and has already come out with its own way to counter this restriction.

From the day Starfield entered early access, there has been an achievement re-enabler mod available. If you’re going to use this do so at your own risk because mods can have unintended effects on your game. But, now at least there is an option for those cheaters who just want to get the accolades for completing the game.

Those who are taking advantage of the console when taking Starfield have plenty of options as to what they can do. To facilitate these options you simply need to get your hands on IDs for the game’s items.

Of course, cheats aren’t available to those on Xbox, so having your achievements locked away is only a PC problem for now.

