Starfield mod lets you cheat as much as you want and still earn achievements

Bethesda said no, but the community said yes.

A Starfield character holding a weapon.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cheating is bad. We all know that, but when it comes to Bethesda titles who doesn’t love modding their game to absolute hell?

Usually, if you choose to do this in Starfield you’re forgoing the ability to earn achievements, however, thanks to mods this is no longer an issue. That’s right, a newly crafted mod is giving you the ability to earn achievements that would typically be disabled for using mods. Who could have seen this coming?

This means you can take advantage of Starfield console commands to complete a variety of tasks, including giving yourself unlimited credits and still earning achievements.

On top of credits, you can start with the best spacesuits, weapons, and resources, making your gameplay experience as easy as you’d like it to be.

The achievement enabler mod has been live since Starfield’s early access launch and already garnered over 65,000 downloads since it landed online. For Bethesda titles, the idea of an achievement enabler is a proven concept too; a similar tool has been used for years with Skyrim and its many iconic mods.

Today, Starfield launched to the masses on Steam and Game Pass, so having the ability to mod your heart out and still earn achievements is only going to get more popular.

Related
All Starfield armor IDs
All Starfield perk IDs
All Starfield weapon IDs

That said, we suggest using this mod and others like it at your own risk as some can cause unexpected issues. Unfortunately, if you’re an Xbox gamer, you won’t be able to take advantage of the console for cheating purposes, but the good news is you won’t have any need to reactivate achievements.

Starfield is available to everyone who wants to play it on PC and Xbox now.

About the author
Ryan Galloway

Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University and believes FromSoftware is the greatest developer of all time. Email: [email protected]

More Stories by Ryan Galloway