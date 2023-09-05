All Starfield perk IDs

Why not boost those levels with the power of cheating.

Leveling up is a key part of the Starfield experience. As you level up you’re able to unlock unique perks that will give you bonuses for a variety of the different components of Starfield gameplay.

These include physical skills, social skills, combat skills, science skills, and tech skills. Yeah, that’s a lot of skills. I know when I started playing Starfield I was quite overwhelmed with all the options that Bethesda throws your way. If you’re a PC player this really shouldn’t be an issue for you thanks to console commands.

Console commands can be used to do a ton of different things in Starfield including increasing your perk levels.

Starfield Perk IDs codes

Starfield has plenty of skills and perks that you can increase to get bonuses during your time in the game. While most of the time you’ll earn these as you level up, thanks to the console on your PC, you can simply enter codes to level them up.

Of course, this is considered cheating, but it’s your playthrough so if you want a helping hand here is every individual code to level up specific skills.

Physical Skill IDs in Starfield

Boxing 002C59DF Fitness 002CE2DD Stealth 002CFCB2 Weight Lifting 002C59D9 Wellness 002CE2E1 Energy Weapon Dissipation 002C59E2 Environmental Conditioning 0028AE17 Gymnastics 0028AE29 Nutrition 002CFCAD Pain Tolerance 002CFCAE Cellular Regeneration 0028AE14 Decontamination 002CE2A0 Martial Arts 002C5554 Concealment 002C555E Nuerostrikes 002C53B4 Rejuvenation 0028AE13

Social Skill IDs in Starfield

Commerce 002C5A8E Gastronomy 002C5A94 Persuasion 0022EC82 Scavenging 0028B853 Theft 002C555B Deception 002CFCAF Diplomacy 002C59E1 Intimidation 002C59DE Isolation 002C53AE Negotiation 002C555F Instigation 002C555D Leadership 002C890D Outpost Management 0023826F Manipulation 002C5555 Ship Command 002C53B3 Xenosociology 002C53B0

Combat Skill IDs in Starfield

Ballistics 002CFCAB Dueling 002CFCB0 Lasers 002C59DD Pistol Certification 002080FF Shotgun Certification 0027DF97 Demolitions 002C5556 Heavy Weapons Certification 00147E38 Incapacitation 0027DF96 Particle Beams 0027BAFD Rifle Certification 002CE2E0 Marksmanship 002C890B Rapid Reloading 002C555A Sniper Cerrtification 002C53B1 Targeting 002C59DA Armor Penetration 0027DF94 Crippling 0027CBBA Sharpshooting 002C53AF

Science Skill IDs in Starfield

Astrodynamics 002C5560 Geology 002CE29F Medicine 002CE2DF Research Methods 002C555C Surveying 0027CBC1 Botany 002C5557 Scanning 002CFCB1 Spacesuit Design 0027CBC3 Weapon Engineering 002C890C Zoology 002C5552 Astrophysics 0027CBBB Chemistry 002CE2C0 Outpost Engineering 002C59E0 Aneutronic Fusion 002C2C5A Planetary Habitation 0027CBC2 Special Projects 0004CE2D

Tech Skill IDs in Starfield

Ballistic Weapon Systems 002CE2C2 Boost Pack Training 00146C2C Piloting 002CFCAC Security 002CE2E2 Targeting Control Systems 002C5559 Energy Weapon Systems 002C59DB Engine Systems 002CE2DE Payloads 00143B6B Shield Systems 002C2C59 Missile Weapon Systems 002C5558 Particle Beam Weapon Systems 002C2C5B Robotics 002C5553 Starship Design 002C59DC Starship Engineering 002AC953 Automated Weapon Systems 0027B9ED Boost Assault Training 0008C3EE EM Weapon Systems 002C53B2

