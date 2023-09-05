All Starfield perk IDs

Leveling up is a key part of the Starfield experience. As you level up you’re able to unlock unique perks that will give you bonuses for a variety of the different components of Starfield gameplay.
These include physical skills, social skills, combat skills, science skills, and tech skills. Yeah, that’s a lot of skills. I know when I started playing Starfield I was quite overwhelmed with all the options that Bethesda throws your way. If you’re a PC player this really shouldn’t be an issue for you thanks to console commands.
Console commands can be used to do a ton of different things in Starfield including increasing your perk levels.
Starfield Perk IDs codes
Starfield has plenty of skills and perks that you can increase to get bonuses during your time in the game. While most of the time you’ll earn these as you level up, thanks to the console on your PC, you can simply enter codes to level them up.
Of course, this is considered cheating, but it’s your playthrough so if you want a helping hand here is every individual code to level up specific skills.
Physical Skill IDs in Starfield
|Boxing
|002C59DF
|Fitness
|002CE2DD
|Stealth
|002CFCB2
|Weight Lifting
|002C59D9
|Wellness
|002CE2E1
|Energy Weapon Dissipation
|002C59E2
|Environmental Conditioning
|0028AE17
|Gymnastics
|0028AE29
|Nutrition
|002CFCAD
|Pain Tolerance
|002CFCAE
|Cellular Regeneration
|0028AE14
|Decontamination
|002CE2A0
|Martial Arts
|002C5554
|Concealment
|002C555E
|Nuerostrikes
|002C53B4
|Rejuvenation
|0028AE13
Social Skill IDs in Starfield
|Commerce
|002C5A8E
|Gastronomy
|002C5A94
|Persuasion
|0022EC82
|Scavenging
|0028B853
|Theft
|002C555B
|Deception
|002CFCAF
|Diplomacy
|002C59E1
|Intimidation
|002C59DE
|Isolation
|002C53AE
|Negotiation
|002C555F
|Instigation
|002C555D
|Leadership
|002C890D
|Outpost Management
|0023826F
|Manipulation
|002C5555
|Ship Command
|002C53B3
|Xenosociology
|002C53B0
Combat Skill IDs in Starfield
|Ballistics
|002CFCAB
|Dueling
|002CFCB0
|Lasers
|002C59DD
|Pistol Certification
|002080FF
|Shotgun Certification
|0027DF97
|Demolitions
|002C5556
|Heavy Weapons Certification
|00147E38
|Incapacitation
|0027DF96
|Particle Beams
|0027BAFD
|Rifle Certification
|002CE2E0
|Marksmanship
|002C890B
|Rapid Reloading
|002C555A
|Sniper Cerrtification
|002C53B1
|Targeting
|002C59DA
|Armor Penetration
|0027DF94
|Crippling
|0027CBBA
|Sharpshooting
|002C53AF
Science Skill IDs in Starfield
|Astrodynamics
|002C5560
|Geology
|002CE29F
|Medicine
|002CE2DF
|Research Methods
|002C555C
|Surveying
|0027CBC1
|Botany
|002C5557
|Scanning
|002CFCB1
|Spacesuit Design
|0027CBC3
|Weapon Engineering
|002C890C
|Zoology
|002C5552
|Astrophysics
|0027CBBB
|Chemistry
|002CE2C0
|Outpost Engineering
|002C59E0
|Aneutronic Fusion
|002C2C5A
|Planetary Habitation
|0027CBC2
|Special Projects
|0004CE2D
Tech Skill IDs in Starfield
|Ballistic Weapon Systems
|002CE2C2
|Boost Pack Training
|00146C2C
|Piloting
|002CFCAC
|Security
|002CE2E2
|Targeting Control Systems
|002C5559
|Energy Weapon Systems
|002C59DB
|Engine Systems
|002CE2DE
|Payloads
|00143B6B
|Shield Systems
|002C2C59
|Missile Weapon Systems
|002C5558
|Particle Beam Weapon Systems
|002C2C5B
|Robotics
|002C5553
|Starship Design
|002C59DC
|Starship Engineering
|002AC953
|Automated Weapon Systems
|0027B9ED
|Boost Assault Training
|0008C3EE
|EM Weapon Systems
|002C53B2