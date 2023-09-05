All Starfield perk IDs

Why not boost those levels with the power of cheating.

Leveling up is a key part of the Starfield experience. As you level up you’re able to unlock unique perks that will give you bonuses for a variety of the different components of Starfield gameplay.

These include physical skills, social skills, combat skills, science skills, and tech skills. Yeah, that’s a lot of skills. I know when I started playing Starfield I was quite overwhelmed with all the options that Bethesda throws your way. If you’re a PC player this really shouldn’t be an issue for you thanks to console commands.

Console commands can be used to do a ton of different things in Starfield including increasing your perk levels. 

Starfield Perk IDs codes

A promotional screenshot of a character holding a rifle in Starfield.
Image via Bethesda

Starfield has plenty of skills and perks that you can increase to get bonuses during your time in the game. While most of the time you’ll earn these as you level up, thanks to the console on your PC, you can simply enter codes to level them up.

Of course, this is considered cheating, but it’s your playthrough so if you want a helping hand here is every individual code to level up specific skills.

Physical Skill IDs in Starfield

Boxing002C59DF
Fitness002CE2DD
Stealth002CFCB2
Weight Lifting002C59D9
Wellness002CE2E1
Energy Weapon Dissipation002C59E2
Environmental Conditioning0028AE17
Gymnastics0028AE29
Nutrition002CFCAD
Pain Tolerance002CFCAE
Cellular Regeneration0028AE14
Decontamination002CE2A0
Martial Arts002C5554
Concealment002C555E
Nuerostrikes002C53B4
Rejuvenation0028AE13

Social Skill IDs in Starfield

Commerce002C5A8E
Gastronomy002C5A94
Persuasion0022EC82
Scavenging0028B853
Theft002C555B
Deception002CFCAF
Diplomacy002C59E1
Intimidation002C59DE
Isolation002C53AE
Negotiation002C555F
Instigation002C555D
Leadership002C890D
Outpost Management0023826F
Manipulation002C5555
Ship Command002C53B3
Xenosociology002C53B0

Combat Skill IDs in Starfield

Ballistics002CFCAB
Dueling002CFCB0
Lasers002C59DD
Pistol Certification002080FF
Shotgun Certification0027DF97
Demolitions002C5556
Heavy Weapons Certification00147E38
Incapacitation0027DF96
Particle Beams0027BAFD
Rifle Certification002CE2E0
Marksmanship002C890B
Rapid Reloading002C555A
Sniper Cerrtification002C53B1
Targeting002C59DA
Armor Penetration0027DF94
Crippling0027CBBA
Sharpshooting002C53AF

Science Skill IDs in Starfield

Astrodynamics002C5560
Geology002CE29F
Medicine002CE2DF
Research Methods002C555C
Surveying0027CBC1
Botany002C5557
Scanning002CFCB1
Spacesuit Design0027CBC3
Weapon Engineering002C890C
Zoology002C5552
Astrophysics0027CBBB
Chemistry002CE2C0
Outpost Engineering002C59E0
Aneutronic Fusion002C2C5A
Planetary Habitation0027CBC2
Special Projects0004CE2D

Tech Skill IDs in Starfield

Ballistic Weapon Systems002CE2C2
Boost Pack Training00146C2C
Piloting002CFCAC
Security002CE2E2
Targeting Control Systems002C5559
Energy Weapon Systems002C59DB
Engine Systems002CE2DE
Payloads00143B6B
Shield Systems002C2C59
Missile Weapon Systems002C5558
Particle Beam Weapon Systems002C2C5B
Robotics002C5553
Starship Design002C59DC
Starship Engineering002AC953
Automated Weapon Systems0027B9ED
Boost Assault Training0008C3EE
EM Weapon Systems002C53B2
