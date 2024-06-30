How to complete Training Games in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mother Gothel usually ruins everyone’s party, whether it’s in an exclusive Premium questline or Mulan’s last friendship quest, Training Games in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To conclude Mulan’s set of friendship quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you won’t really be training like you did in A Daily Regime. Instead of asking you to carry weight as you walk through a maze or mine a bunch of minerals all over the Valley, Mulan asks you to play a team game of finding the flags. Her goal is to prove the value of teamwork.

In Training Games, it’s your team of four against Mother Gothel, and for a quest that aims to prove that teamwork is the way to go, you’re tasked with doing most of the work yourself. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find every flag in Training Games in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft the Mini Flags in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Where’d the blue flag go? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the Mini Flags for Mother Gothel in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need the following ingredients:

Three Fabric : You can make Fabric in a Crafting Station with five pieces of Cotton. Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau sells Cotton Seeds, which grow in 25 minutes.

: You can make Fabric in a Crafting Station with five pieces of Cotton. Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau sells Cotton Seeds, which grow in 25 minutes. Four Blue Star Lily : You can pick Blue Star Lilies in the Forest of Valor.

: You can pick Blue Star Lilies in the Forest of Valor. Four Red Bromeliad : You can pick Red Bromeliads in the Sunlit Plateau.

: You can pick Red Bromeliads in the Sunlit Plateau. Eight Dry Wood: You can get Dry Wood in the Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands. When you spot a light brown, almost grayish, log, pick it up.

Use a crafting station to craft the Mini Flags and bring them to the Fairy Godmother, the arbiter of this competition in Mulan’s Training Games friendship quest. When ready, speak with Mulan to get a series of subquests for your team: Nala, Maui, and Buzzlight Year. When you get all their flags, the quest concludes in a heartfelt cutscene with all the villagers involved.

Below, you can find a guide on how to solve the clues in The Space Ranger, The Lionees, and the Shapeshifter to find all flag locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Training Games: The Space Ranger – Buzz Lightyear’s Flag location

To the Sunlit Plateau. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Buzz Lightyear to get a hint of where his flag could be. His clue asks you to dig somewhere sunny with trees and bones for Buzz’s Flag: the Sunlit Plateau. Mine was near Goofy’s Stall.

Look for a tiny, red flag buried in the Sunlit Plateau to find Buzz’s Flag in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can use your Royal Shovel to dig it out of the ground. Then, bring it back to Buzz.

Training Games: The Lioness – Nala’s Flag location

Fish out this red flag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Nala to get a hint of where her flag could be. Her clue asks you to fish somewhere that smells like salt, fish, and sand: Dazzle Beach. Mine was near Mystical Cave.

Look for a tiny red flag in the water in Dazzle Beach to find Nala’s Flag in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can use your Royal Fishing Rod to fish it out of the water. Then, bring it back to Nala.

Training Games: Shapeshifter – Maui’s Flag location

Yes, you cook the flag. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Maui to get a hint of where his flag could be. His clue asks you to find a way to combine the Mini Flag with the gathered ingredients. Head to the nearest cooking station and cook up Maui’s Flag with the following ingredients:

One Mint : You can forage Mint from the Frosted Heights.

: You can forage Mint from the Frosted Heights. One Ginger : You can forage Ginger in the Forgotten lands.

: You can forage Ginger in the Forgotten lands. Two Carrots: You can grow Carrot Seeds bought in Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. They take 15 minutes to grow.

Then, bring the flag back to Maui. The next step to complete Training Games in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to meet Mulan in Mystical Cave and walk together to the very bottom of it. There, give all four Red Flags to the Fairy Godmother. When Mother Gothel and Mulan are done arguing, you get your reward for leveling Mulan up to friendship level 10: a gorgeous Imperial Silk Ensemble outfit.

