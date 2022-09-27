How to make Fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players need to make all sorts of things. Fabric is one of the trickier items to make, but you’ll need it for certain quests for members of the Valley.

Before you can make Fabric, you’ll need a few things. First, you’ll have to unlock the Sunlit Plateau. You’ll also need to upgrade Goofy’s stand there at least once in order to access the crop to plant Cotton.

Once you have access to it, buy and grow some Cotton. The crop takes 25 minutes to mature, and it will dry out once, so make sure you’re paying attention to it every once in a while so that it doesn’t dry out and stop growing.

Screengrab via Gameloft

Once your crop springs up, harvest the Cotton and head to the nearest work station. You’ll need at least five Cotton to make the Fabric, so make sure when you buy your seeds that you buy enough to make the amount of Fabric required for whatever you are crafting.

Select the Fabric in the menu and you’ll make one bolt of Fabric. Once you make it, several new crafting recipes pop up that use the resource, and you can also use it to repair or make items for residents of the Valley.

Screengrab via Gameloft

It’s worth keeping some Cotton in your inventory, or making a bunch of Fabric and keeping that in your chests inside your house in case you need it in a pinch. Because it takes 25 minutes to grow and does require a little bit of attention while it’s growing, the best strategy to complete items and quests quickly is to always have it on hand.