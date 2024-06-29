How to complete A Daily Regime in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mulan is getting comfortable in her new home, but she doesn’t want to leave behind her training and traditions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In A Daily Regime, Mulan takes you out on a training date and a tea party to celebrate your efforts. In Disney Dreamlight Valley language, this means you must cook, mine, look for tea crates, and brew some tea for her. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete A Daily Regime in DDV.

How to make Vegetarian Pizza for Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The safest pizza. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t train on an empty stomach. Mulan asks that to begin this training, you bring her a Vegetarian Pizza. Here’s the recipe for Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Wheat, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows.

One Cheese, which you can purchase from Remy‘s Kitchen

One Tomato, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

Two Vegetables, like Onions, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor.

Once you’ve cooked this Vegetarian Pizza for Mulan, bring it to her to proceed to the next quest objective.

How to mine all of Mulan’s minerals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the training, Mulan asks that you mine Topaz, Aquamarine, Garnet, and Peridot. Here’s where you can find every mineral for Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Topaz : Found in The Plaza, The Docks, and The Courtyard.

: Found in The Plaza, The Docks, and The Courtyard. Aquamarine : Found in Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor.

: Found in Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor. Garnet : Found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, and The Wastes.

: Found in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, and The Wastes. Peridot: Found in Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, and The Promenade.

Once you’ve mined all the required minerals, bring them back to her. Mulan suggests you can’t train without proper rest and decided it’s time for some tea.

All Tea Crate locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

They’re all inside the camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the tea crates are back in Mulan’s realm, it’s up to you to find them. Here’s every crate of tea location in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Crate of Jasmine Tea: You can find the Crate of Jasmine Tea next to the jacuzzi inside the camp.

You can find the Crate of Jasmine Tea next to the jacuzzi inside the camp. Crate of Chrysanthemum Tea: You can find the Crate of Chrysanthemum Tea on the Crate of Jasmine Tea’s left.

You can find the Crate of Chrysanthemum Tea on the Crate of Jasmine Tea’s left. Crate of Oolong Tea: You can find the Crate of Oolong Tea on the Crate of Chrysanthemum Tea’s left, right next to the shelves with the Kiln.

Bring all the Crates of Tea back to Mulan to find out she’s built a Tea Stall in the meantime. Open your Furniture menu and place this Tea Stall wherever you want it. Here, you can buy Tea Leaves.

How to prepare tea and biscuits for Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Time to brew some tea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Purchase all the Tea Leaves from Mulan’s Tea Stall and learn the new Tea recipes in your inventory. Here’s every Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Chrysanthemum Tea : Requires Chrysanthemum Tea Leaves and one Blueberry.

: Requires Chrysanthemum Tea Leaves and one Blueberry. Jasmine Tea: Requires Jasmine Tea Leaves and Sugarcane.

Requires Jasmine Tea Leaves and Sugarcane. Oolong Tea: Requires Oolong Tea Leaves and Raspberry.

Requires Oolong Tea Leaves and Raspberry. Biscuits: Requires Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter.

Bring this meal back to Mulan, and she’ll recall some memories from before the Forgetting. To relive her past, Mulan wants to invite some villagers to her tea party. Speak to Merlin, Scrooge McDuck, and Mirabel to invite them and then go to the tea tasting in Mulan’s House.

