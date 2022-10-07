Disney Dreamlight Valley has nine different types of gems as well as their variants available for players to acquire, with each of them being scattered around regions in the valley. The rarer the gem is, the higher the selling price of the gem will be.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, aquamarine is a gem of great value that can be sold at Goofy’s stall for quite a lot of profit. Apart from that, it is also needed for a couple of quests in the game.

Since aquamarine is not too widely available in the valley, we have talked about how you can easily get aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley in our guide down below.

How to get aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Aquamarine is a gem on the rarer side in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It can be found by mining dark stone chunks growing out of the walls of selected areas. Aquamarine can be found through mining in only two regions of Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Forest of Valor

Dazzle Beach

If you haven’t unlocked these places yet, you should know that Forest of Valor needs approximately 5,000 Dreamlight to unlock the region, while unlocking Dazzle Beach will cost you only 1,000 Dreamlight.

Related: How to get all Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head into either of these two regions and find a spot that has these dark stone chunks around. Use your pickaxe to mine these spots for a chance to receive aquamarine as a drop. If a certain rock has turquoise-colored gems poking out of it, it is guaranteed to drop aquamarine when mined.

It is also possible to find shiny aquamarine, which is a tad bit rarer, and a more valuable version of aquamarine.