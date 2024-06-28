We were delighted when we heard Mulan and Mushu were coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, we wish we could exile them because of how much you have to do to get a tea stall set up in your valley.

Here’s how to unlock Mulan’s tea stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Before you unlock Mulan’s tea stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Get ready to fix all the Training camp problems yourself while Mulan and Mushu just watch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you unlock Mulan’s tea stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must get Mulan and Mushu to join the valley. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. This is one of the longest and most tedious realm quests we’ve ever done, and that’s saying a lot, seeing how many quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley and tedious fetch quests there are.

As usual, none of the characters ever help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must break rocks, fish, dig holes, collect things, and repair the Training Camp single-handedly while Mushu and Mulan just watch. Once you finish with all the chores, Mulan will join first and then Mushu.

How to unlock Mulan’s tea stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Get Mulan to friendship level two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Mulan’s tea stall, finish Mulan’s Friendship level two quest. After Mulan comes to Dreamligh Valley, give her one of her favorite gifts to raise her friendship level to two. Accept the A Daily Regime quest from her.

Just like Mulan’s realm quest, this is a very tedious quest chain where Mulan has you running around all over Dreamlight Valley looking for specific items. It starts simple, with Mulan asking you to make two Vegetarian Pizzas.

Unfortunately, immediately after that, you are tasked with mining several specific gems all over the valley. It wouldn’t be so bad if Mulan just had you mine a couple of rocks, but she actually wants you to find the following:

Three Topaz gems (can be found in the Plaza, The Docks, or The Courtyard)

(can be found in the Plaza, The Docks, or The Courtyard) Four Aquamarine gems (can be mined in the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach)

(can be mined in the Forest of Valor and Dazzle Beach) Six Garnet gems (can be mined in the Plaza, the Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, and The Wastes)

(can be mined in the Plaza, the Peaceful Meadow, The Plains, and The Wastes) Six Peridot gems (can be found in the Peaceful Meadow, the Dazzle Beach, The Grasslands, and The Promenade)

SO. MANY. CHORES. TO. DO. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We strongly recommend using Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish so you can finish this part in one go. Use the elixir and visit each of the biomes containing these gems, and only mine the rocks that have the gems sticking out (otherwise, you’ll just mine regular rocks). If you have the A Rift in Time Expansion, visit the biomes there, too, because you can find these specific gems there). We visited all the biomes listed and managed to do this in one go, thanks to the Pickaxe Polish.

Once you get all the gems, return to Mulan. She tells you she wants to place a tea stall in the Valley. We suggest placing the tea stall next to Mulan and Mushu’s house. Talk to Mulan again, and now she wants you to make tea. To make tea, you need to get tea leaves from the tea stall you just placed, so do that (one of each should be fine). Prepare the tea at any cooking station.

Never drinking tea again after this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Almost done. Bring the tea to Mulan, and she will ask you to invite villagers to her house. Invite Merlin, Mirabel, and Scrooge. Visit Mulan’s house, and she asks you to serve tea (the nerve of this woman). You’re supposed to serve each person the tea they like the most, but it doesn’t really matter if you mess up. After this, talk to Mulan one last time and finish the quest.

Now you have a tea stall. Was it worth it? We never realized you needed to mine so many gems to earn the right to drink tea.

