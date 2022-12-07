How to make Miracle Pickaxe Polish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can forage various resources from all the biomes which are required to craft different items. The crafting station has several categories like refined materials, functional items, furniture, fences, potions, and enchantment. The Toy Story update in Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced a few potions in the game, and the Miracle Pickaxe Polish is one of them.

The Miracle Pickaxe Polish will be first gifted to players by Merlin. It’s only available for a few uses, however. Players must craft their own Miracle Pickaxe Polish going forward, and this potion allows them to get more gems from mining. There are several quests in the game that heavily relies on mining unique gemstones, and players can use this potion to quickly complete those challenges.

Here’s how to make the Miracle Pickaxe Polish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft the Miracle Pickaxe Polish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screengrab via Gameloft

The Miracle Pickaxe Polish is a new potion that temporarily improves the royal pickaxe tool. Using this potion on the pickaxe means you can get more gemstones by mining nodes at different biomes. To craft the Miracle Pickaxe Polish, players need 10 vitalys crystals, five Onyx gems, and 1,000 dreamlight. Here’s how players can find these resources quickly from the following locations.

Vitalys Crystal Can be acquired by mining different nodes at the Vitalys Mines in Sunlit Plateau.

Onyx gems These are exceptionally rare and can be acquired by mining more nodes. They are not location specific so you can use the pickaxe tool on mining nodes at different biomes.



Dreamlight is a primary currency in Disney Dreamlight Valley and you can acquire it through several methods. Completing friendship quests, finishing all the Dreamlight duties, and performing various activities reward players with this currency. Dreamlight is used for almost every activity in the game, which is why it’s best to stock up on this currency by performing all the tasks.

Once you have all the resources, head to a crafting station, and scroll to the potions and enhancement section. Over here, select the Miracle Pickaxe Polish, and press craft to make the item. Once crafted, it will be available in your inventory. Open the backpack and select the Miracle Pickaxe Polish to apply it to the pickaxe tool.

There is also a higher variant of the Miracle Pickaxe Polish, and it needs more resources to prepare. The Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish requires 25 vitalys crystals, 12 Onyx gems, and 2,500 dreamlight. Onyx gemstone is the most challenging resource to collect for this crafting recipe, and players need to keep mining to find more of these in Disney Dreamlight Valley.