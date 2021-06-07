All teams qualified for VALORANT Champions 2021

VCT 2021, Riot’s first official tournament circuit for VALORANT, all boils down to Champions.

The world championship will see 16 teams from around the world battle it out in a two-week-long tournament to decide the first VALORANT global champion in December.

Throughout the year, stages consisting of Challengers and Masters events will provide teams with the chance to earn circuit points and qualify for the end-of-year tournament.

11 teams representing North America, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Japan will qualify for Champions via circuit points obtained over the course of the year. The winner of VCT Masters Three Berlin, which is expected to take place in September, will also automatically qualify for the tournament.

The four remaining teams—one from NA, one from EMEA, one from South America, and one from Asia— will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifier in October.

VCT circuit points leaderboard by region

North America

Team Points Sentinels 500 Version1 200 Envy 85 FaZe Clan 70 100 Thieves 50 Cloud9 Blue 50 Gen.G 45 XSET 30

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Team Points Fnatic 350 Team Liquid 250 Gambit Esports 145 Futbolist 120 Acend 100 Oxygen Esports 90 BBL Esports 90 FunPlus Phoenix 75

Brazil

Team Points Team Vikings 300 Sharks Esports 180 Gamelanders 95 FURIA 85 PaiN Gaming 65 SLICK 40 Haven Liberty 35 Ingaming 25

Latin America

Team Points KRÜ Esports 220 Six Karma 150 Infinity Esports 120 Lazer 110 Australs 100 Border Monsters 80 Wygers Argentina 70 9z Team 70

Southeast Asia

Team Points X10 Esports 275 Team SMG 70 BOOM Esports 65 NXL Ligagame 60 FULL SENSE 60 Bren Esports 50 Paper Esports 50 KPC Computer Studio 45

Korea

Team Points NUTURN 370 Vision Strikers 140 DWG 105 MUYAHO 45 TNL Esports 40 GoNGo Prince 40 Rio Company 40 F4Q 30

Japan

Team Points Crazy Raccoon 250 Absolute JUPITER 130 REJECT 100 FAV Gaming 75 LAG Gaming 40 FENNEL 30 NORTHEPTION 30 SCARZ 30

All teams qualified for Champions

North America

Sentinels

TBD

Sentinels bagged themselves 400 circuit points after making the perfect run at VCT Masters Reykjavík and beating Fnatic 3-0 in the grand finals. The North American’s automatically secured a spot in Champions due to their points tally, making them the first team to qualify for the tournament at the end of the year.

EMEA

TBD

TBD

Brazil

TBD

TBD

Latin America

TBD

Southeast Asia

TBD

TBD

Korea

TBD

Japan

TBD

Last Chance Qualifier

North America: TBD

EMEA: TBD

South America: TBD

Asia: TBD

Masters Berlin winner