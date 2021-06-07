All teams qualified for VALORANT Champions 2021

A champion will be crowned in December.

Image via Riot Games

VCT 2021, Riot’s first official tournament circuit for VALORANT, all boils down to Champions.

The world championship will see 16 teams from around the world battle it out in a two-week-long tournament to decide the first VALORANT global champion in December.

Throughout the year, stages consisting of Challengers and Masters events will provide teams with the chance to earn circuit points and qualify for the end-of-year tournament. 

11 teams representing North America, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Japan will qualify for Champions via circuit points obtained over the course of the year. The winner of VCT Masters Three Berlin, which is expected to take place in September, will also automatically qualify for the tournament.

Image via Riot Games

The four remaining teams—one from NA, one from EMEA, one from South America, and one from Asia— will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifier in October. 

VCT circuit points leaderboard by region

Image via Riot Games

North America

TeamPoints
Sentinels500
Version1200
Envy85
FaZe Clan70
100 Thieves50
Cloud9 Blue50
Gen.G45
XSET30

Europe, Middle East, Africa

TeamPoints
Fnatic350
Team Liquid250
Gambit Esports145
Futbolist120
Acend100
Oxygen Esports90
BBL Esports90
FunPlus Phoenix75

Brazil

TeamPoints
Team Vikings300
Sharks Esports180
Gamelanders95
FURIA85
PaiN Gaming65
SLICK40
Haven Liberty35
Ingaming25

Latin America

TeamPoints
KRÜ Esports220
Six Karma150
Infinity Esports120
Lazer110
Australs100
Border Monsters80
Wygers Argentina70
9z Team70

Southeast Asia

TeamPoints
X10 Esports275
Team SMG70
BOOM Esports65
NXL Ligagame60
FULL SENSE60
Bren Esports50
Paper Esports50
KPC Computer Studio45

Korea

TeamPoints
NUTURN370
Vision Strikers140
DWG 105
MUYAHO45
TNL Esports40
GoNGo Prince40
Rio Company40
F4Q30

Japan

TeamPoints
Crazy Raccoon250
Absolute JUPITER130
REJECT100
FAV Gaming75
LAG Gaming40
FENNEL30
NORTHEPTION30
SCARZ30

All teams qualified for Champions

North America

  • Sentinels
  • TBD

Sentinels bagged themselves 400 circuit points after making the perfect run at VCT Masters Reykjavík and beating Fnatic 3-0 in the grand finals. The North American’s automatically secured a spot in Champions due to their points tally, making them the first team to qualify for the tournament at the end of the year.

EMEA

  • TBD
  • TBD

Brazil

  • TBD
  • TBD

Latin America

  • TBD

Southeast Asia

  • TBD
  • TBD

Korea

  • TBD

Japan

  • TBD

Last Chance Qualifier

  • North America: TBD
  • EMEA: TBD
  • South America: TBD
  • Asia: TBD

Masters Berlin winner

  • TBD