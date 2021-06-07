All teams qualified for VALORANT Champions 2021

VCT 2021, Riot’s first official tournament circuit for VALORANT, all boils down to Champions.
The world championship will see 16 teams from around the world battle it out in a two-week-long tournament to decide the first VALORANT global champion in December.
Throughout the year, stages consisting of Challengers and Masters events will provide teams with the chance to earn circuit points and qualify for the end-of-year tournament.
11 teams representing North America, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Japan will qualify for Champions via circuit points obtained over the course of the year. The winner of VCT Masters Three Berlin, which is expected to take place in September, will also automatically qualify for the tournament.
The four remaining teams—one from NA, one from EMEA, one from South America, and one from Asia— will have the chance to qualify through the Last Chance Qualifier in October.
VCTcircuit points leaderboard by region
North America
Team
Points
Sentinels
500
Version1
200
Envy
85
FaZe Clan
70
100 Thieves
50
Cloud9 Blue
50
Gen.G
45
XSET
30
Europe, Middle East, Africa
Team
Points
Fnatic
350
Team Liquid
250
Gambit Esports
145
Futbolist
120
Acend
100
Oxygen Esports
90
BBL Esports
90
FunPlus Phoenix
75
Brazil
Team
Points
Team Vikings
300
Sharks Esports
180
Gamelanders
95
FURIA
85
PaiN Gaming
65
SLICK
40
Haven Liberty
35
Ingaming
25
Latin America
Team
Points
KRÜ Esports
220
Six Karma
150
Infinity Esports
120
Lazer
110
Australs
100
Border Monsters
80
Wygers Argentina
70
9z Team
70
Southeast Asia
Team
Points
X10 Esports
275
Team SMG
70
BOOM Esports
65
NXL Ligagame
60
FULL SENSE
60
Bren Esports
50
Paper Esports
50
KPC Computer Studio
45
Korea
Team
Points
NUTURN
370
Vision Strikers
140
DWG
105
MUYAHO
45
TNL Esports
40
GoNGo Prince
40
Rio Company
40
F4Q
30
Japan
Team
Points
Crazy Raccoon
250
Absolute JUPITER
130
REJECT
100
FAV Gaming
75
LAG Gaming
40
FENNEL
30
NORTHEPTION
30
SCARZ
30
All teams qualified for Champions
North America
Sentinels
TBD
Sentinels bagged themselves 400 circuit points after making the perfect run at VCT Masters Reykjavík and beating Fnatic 3-0 in the grand finals. The North American’s automatically secured a spot in Champions due to their points tally, making them the first team to qualify for the tournament at the end of the year.