North America’s Sentinels defeat Fnatic, complete perfect run at VCT Masters 2 Reykjavik

After an incredible undefeated run through the VALORANT Champions Tour Masters Two Reykjavik, Sentinels defeated Fnatic in the grand finals and secured their title as the best VALORANT team in the world.

Coming into Iceland, Sentinels were considered one of the best teams after dominating the North American region and winning Masters One. The team went undefeated in the NA Challengers Finals and were looking deadly as ever before Reykjavik.

A HISTORIC DAY FOR NORTH AMERICA.



SENTINELS ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/9EhZnLuz0c — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 30, 2021

But Sentinels managed to surprise the world further as they won Masters Two Reykjavik without dropping a single map, ending with a 2-0 victory against the Europen powerhouse Fnatic.

Sentinels started the series with a close 14-12 win on Split, which was slightly concerning since it was the team’s map pick. TenZ led his team with 24 kills, although Fnatic MAGNUM achieved the same amount of kills with two fewer deaths, showing just how evenly matched the teams were.

Map two came down to another overtime situation as the teams refused to give up any ground, but Sentinels managed to finally close the game with a 16-14 win. Once again, TenZ led the way with 33 kills and showed how deadly Reyna is in the right hands.

Here's how @Sentinels closed out the final round of #VALORANTMasters to take the crown. pic.twitter.com/kXNDty3U3T — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 30, 2021

The series culminated with a final game on Haven that leaned in Sentinels’ favor during the first half. Sentinels ended the half 9-3, and it appeared that they would close the series relatively quickly. Fnatic regrouped and won the next six rounds to tie the match, however. But Sentinels won the next three rounds and lost two more rounds before winning the map 13-11 and securing their second Masters win of the year.

During their undefeated run in Iceland, Sentinels defeated three different regions, Europe, Brazil, and Korea. They are the first team to secure a spot in the Champions event at the end of the year and established North America as the current reigning region.