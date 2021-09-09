Team Secret signs former Bren Esports roster

Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, Kevin “dispenser” Te, Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Riley “Witz” Go, and head coach Gilbert “Gibo” Sales Jr have signed a contract to play for Team Secret following their departure from Bren Esports yesterday.

The decision to part ways with Bren Esports came after the all-Filipino team qualified for VCT Masters Three Berlin as the No. 1 seeded SEA VALORANT squad, but were unable to attend the international tournament due to not securing visas in time. Riot said it tried to work out a solution with relevant governmental agencies in the Philippines and Germany, but a solution couldn’t be found before VCT Masters Three Berlin’s final deadline.

Even though they won’t compete in VCT Masters Three Berlin, Riot awarded the players 175 VCT points and prize money for qualifying for the tournament. They will carry on the VCT points to Team Secret as the rule says a core of at least three players must sign with the same organization to keep the points.

The all-Filipino roster became one of the best SEA teams in the world during VCT 2021, and had a phenomenal run on SEA VCT: Challengers Playoffs, which ended with them sweeping Paper Rex 3-0 in the grand finals.

Team Secret is a global esports organization and is entering VALORANT‘s competitive scene for the first time. The organization is already active in SEA as it features Wild Rift and PUBG Mobile rosters from the region.