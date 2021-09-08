Bren Esports releases VALORANT team after missing VCT Masters Berlin

The players will carry their VCT points if at least three of them sign with the same organization.

Bren Esports has parted ways with its VALORANT players after the team decided to explore other opportunities, the organization announced today.

They were the No. 1 seeded SEA VALORANT team for the VCT Masters Three Berlin, but the Filipinos were unable to secure visas in time to leave the country and compete in the international LAN event. Riot Games had no other choice but cut Bren Esports from the tournament last week and award the squad with 175 VCT points and the associated prize pool for qualifying for Berlin.

Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, and Kevin “Dispenser” Te were part of Bren Esports since August 2020, while Riley “witz” Go joined them in May 2021 after a period of trial. At the moment, it’s unclear whether the quintet will keep playing together. The 175 VCT points belong to the players, not to Bren Esports, and they’ll be entitled to it as long as three of the five players sign with the same esports organization.

“It has truly been a rollercoaster ride for the Bren Esports VALORANT team,” the organization said in an official statement. “From slowly dominating the local competitive scene to breaking barriers as the first PH Branded Esports Team to win a SEA Championship, the Bren Esports VALORANT team will always have a place in the history books.”

It’s unknown whether Bren Esports will look for another VALORANT team to represent the org or if it will stop investing in Riot Games’ FPS for now.