Starting area in Anime Defenders
Anime Defenders Trading Values, listed

Find out the value of units and items in Anime Defenders.
Getting better units is crucial to climbing the Anime Defenders leaderboards and progressing further in the story. You can grind and unlock high-level units or simply trade with other players.

While the trading process is easy, you need to know how many Gems get you the desired unit to avoid getting scammed. Fortunately, we’ve listed all the unit and item values in Anime Defenders, letting you make informed trading offers to other players.

All unit and item values in Anime Defenders

Anime Defenders promo art
Trade your way to powerful units. Image via Small World Games x Anime Defenders

The Anime Defenders values listed below are in Gems.

Unit values 

UnitValue Demand
Sun Jin Woo (Shiny) [Evo]100,000+Very High
Hakari (Shiny) [Evo]95,000+Very High
Sun Jin Woo90,000+Very High
Hakari (Shiny)85,000+Very High
Sun Jin Woo [Evo]38,500+Very High
Hakari [Evo]33,500+Very High
Sun Jin Woo35,000+Very High
Hakari30,000+Very High
Carp (Shiny) [Evo]19,500High
Elf Wizardess (Shiny) [Evo]17,000Good
Flame Dragon (Shiny) [Evo]16,500Good
Sukuna (Shiny) [Evo]16,500Good
Carp (Shiny)16,000+High
Skull (Shiny) [Evo]14,200Good
Elf Wizardess (Shiny)14,000Good
Flame Dragon (Shiny)14,000Good
Ant King (Shiny) [Evo]12,500Good
Sukuna (Shiny)12,000Good
Skull (Shiny)11,000Good
Sharp Shooter(Shiny) [Evo]10,000Good
Ant King (Shiny)10,000Good
Thunder Shinobi (Shiny) [EVO]9,800Decent
Esper (Shiny) [Evo]9,500Decent
Sharp Shooter (Shiny)8,000Bad
Thunder Shinobi (Shiny)8,000Bad
Esper (Shiny)7,500Bad
Pink Rockstar (Shiny)1,500High
Admiral of Ice (Shiny)1,100Decent
Cursed Fighter (Shiny)1,100Decent
Lava Admiral (Shiny)1,100Decent
Maxed Qi Admiral (Shiny)900Decent
Master Swordsmen (Shiny)900Good

Item values

ItemValueDemand
Rainbow Rifts500High
Frost Bind200Unstable
Dice150Good
Legendary Rifts100High
Trait Crystals60Good
Epic Rifts10Good

How to trade in Anime Defenders

Menu open in Anime Defenders with a red pointer to Trading option
From rags to riches. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must reach level 10 to trade with other players in Anime Defenders. When you’re level 10, follow the steps below to begin trading with others on your server:

  1. Navigate to the trading option on the drop-down list at the top left of your screen.
  2. Select the player to whom you wish to send a trade offer.
  3. Add the items and click Trade.

There’s no need to worry if you add the wrong items to the trade offer. You can click Unready to stop the trade quickly, but you only have five seconds to do so once both players are ready.

