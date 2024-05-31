Anime Defenders Trading Values, listed

Getting better units is crucial to climbing the Anime Defenders leaderboards and progressing further in the story. You can grind and unlock high-level units or simply trade with other players.

While the trading process is easy, you need to know how many Gems get you the desired unit to avoid getting scammed. Fortunately, we’ve listed all the unit and item values in Anime Defenders, letting you make informed trading offers to other players.

All unit and item values in Anime Defenders

The Anime Defenders values listed below are in Gems.

Unit values

Unit Value Demand Sun Jin Woo (Shiny) [Evo] 100,000+ Very High Hakari (Shiny) [Evo] 95,000+ Very High Sun Jin Woo 90,000+ Very High Hakari (Shiny) 85,000+ Very High Sun Jin Woo [Evo] 38,500+ Very High Hakari [Evo] 33,500+ Very High Sun Jin Woo 35,000+ Very High Hakari 30,000+ Very High Carp (Shiny) [Evo] 19,500 High Elf Wizardess (Shiny) [Evo] 17,000 Good Flame Dragon (Shiny) [Evo] 16,500 Good Sukuna (Shiny) [Evo] 16,500 Good Carp (Shiny) 16,000+ High Skull (Shiny) [Evo] 14,200 Good Elf Wizardess (Shiny) 14,000 Good Flame Dragon (Shiny) 14,000 Good Ant King (Shiny) [Evo] 12,500 Good Sukuna (Shiny) 12,000 Good Skull (Shiny) 11,000 Good Sharp Shooter(Shiny) [Evo] 10,000 Good Ant King (Shiny) 10,000 Good Thunder Shinobi (Shiny) [EVO] 9,800 Decent Esper (Shiny) [Evo] 9,500 Decent Sharp Shooter (Shiny) 8,000 Bad Thunder Shinobi (Shiny) 8,000 Bad Esper (Shiny) 7,500 Bad Pink Rockstar (Shiny) 1,500 High Admiral of Ice (Shiny) 1,100 Decent Cursed Fighter (Shiny) 1,100 Decent Lava Admiral (Shiny) 1,100 Decent Maxed Qi Admiral (Shiny) 900 Decent Master Swordsmen (Shiny) 900 Good

Item values

Item Value Demand Rainbow Rifts 500 High Frost Bind 200 Unstable Dice 150 Good Legendary Rifts 100 High Trait Crystals 60 Good Epic Rifts 10 Good

How to trade in Anime Defenders

You must reach level 10 to trade with other players in Anime Defenders. When you’re level 10, follow the steps below to begin trading with others on your server:

Navigate to the trading option on the drop-down list at the top left of your screen. Select the player to whom you wish to send a trade offer. Add the items and click Trade.

There’s no need to worry if you add the wrong items to the trade offer. You can click Unready to stop the trade quickly, but you only have five seconds to do so once both players are ready.

