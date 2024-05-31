Anime Defenders Trading Values, listed

Getting better units is crucial to climbing the Anime Defenders leaderboards and progressing further in the story. You can grind and unlock high-level units or simply trade with other players.
While the trading process is easy, you need to know how many Gems get you the desired unit to avoid getting scammed. Fortunately, we’ve listed all the unit and item values in Anime Defenders, letting you make informed trading offers to other players.
All unit and item values in Anime Defenders
The Anime Defenders values listed below are in Gems.
Unit values
|Unit
|Value
|Demand
|Sun Jin Woo (Shiny) [Evo]
|100,000+
|Very High
|Hakari (Shiny) [Evo]
|95,000+
|Very High
|Sun Jin Woo
|90,000+
|Very High
|Hakari (Shiny)
|85,000+
|Very High
|Sun Jin Woo [Evo]
|38,500+
|Very High
|Hakari [Evo]
|33,500+
|Very High
|Sun Jin Woo
|35,000+
|Very High
|Hakari
|30,000+
|Very High
|Carp (Shiny) [Evo]
|19,500
|High
|Elf Wizardess (Shiny) [Evo]
|17,000
|Good
|Flame Dragon (Shiny) [Evo]
|16,500
|Good
|Sukuna (Shiny) [Evo]
|16,500
|Good
|Carp (Shiny)
|16,000+
|High
|Skull (Shiny) [Evo]
|14,200
|Good
|Elf Wizardess (Shiny)
|14,000
|Good
|Flame Dragon (Shiny)
|14,000
|Good
|Ant King (Shiny) [Evo]
|12,500
|Good
|Sukuna (Shiny)
|12,000
|Good
|Skull (Shiny)
|11,000
|Good
|Sharp Shooter(Shiny) [Evo]
|10,000
|Good
|Ant King (Shiny)
|10,000
|Good
|Thunder Shinobi (Shiny) [EVO]
|9,800
|Decent
|Esper (Shiny) [Evo]
|9,500
|Decent
|Sharp Shooter (Shiny)
|8,000
|Bad
|Thunder Shinobi (Shiny)
|8,000
|Bad
|Esper (Shiny)
|7,500
|Bad
|Pink Rockstar (Shiny)
|1,500
|High
|Admiral of Ice (Shiny)
|1,100
|Decent
|Cursed Fighter (Shiny)
|1,100
|Decent
|Lava Admiral (Shiny)
|1,100
|Decent
|Maxed Qi Admiral (Shiny)
|900
|Decent
|Master Swordsmen (Shiny)
|900
|Good
Item values
|Item
|Value
|Demand
|Rainbow Rifts
|500
|High
|Frost Bind
|200
|Unstable
|Dice
|150
|Good
|Legendary Rifts
|100
|High
|Trait Crystals
|60
|Good
|Epic Rifts
|10
|Good
How to trade in Anime Defenders
You must reach level 10 to trade with other players in Anime Defenders. When you’re level 10, follow the steps below to begin trading with others on your server:
- Navigate to the trading option on the drop-down list at the top left of your screen.
- Select the player to whom you wish to send a trade offer.
- Add the items and click Trade.
There’s no need to worry if you add the wrong items to the trade offer. You can click Unready to stop the trade quickly, but you only have five seconds to do so once both players are ready.