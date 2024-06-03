Warrior Princess is the new Mythic unit in Anime Defenders, and everyone wants to get this strong lady on their team. If you want to get and evolve Warrior Princess, you’re in the right place.

Here’s how to get and evolve Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders.

How to get Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders

She looks mighty powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Warrior Princess in Roblox Anime Defenders by pulling for her in the Summon portal. Currently, there’s a Limited Summon event where you have a higher chance of getting new characters, including the Warrior Princess.

Normally, it would take you many pulls to get her or any high-tiered unit, but thanks to the Mythic Pity system, you are guaranteed a Mythic character after 400 pulls (they need to be in the Limited Summon event). Just make sure the Warrior Princess is in the Banner when you make the pulls, and you can get her 100 percent.

If you don’t want to play the gacha, you can always trade for the Warrior Queen with other players, but keep in mind they might ask for a ridiculous amount of Gems for her. You can get a few extra Gems by using our Anime Defenders codes.

How to evolve Warrior Princess in Anime Defenders

Used for evolving the Warrior Princess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can evolve the Warrior Princess into the Warrior Queen by fusing her with the Celestial Sword. You can craft the Celestial Sword using the following items:

Eight Star Rift (Blue)

Six Star Rift (Red)

Two Star Rift (Rainbow)

Sever Star Rift (Purple)

30 Star Rift (Yellow)

30,000 Coins

You can get most of these items by doing challenges or trading them with other players.

Once you have all the upgrade materials, craft the Celestial Sword and take it to the Evolve portal. Fuse the Celestial Sword with the Warrior Princess to get the powerful Warrior Queen.

