Thunder Shinobi is a fairly decent damage dealer in Anime Defenders. Even though he isn’t exactly an S-tier character, don’t brush him off just yet. With a few levels and maybe an evolution, the Thunder Shinobi can become a valuable member of your party.

Here’s how to get and evolve Thunder Shinobi in Anime Defenders.

How to get Thunder Shinobi in Anime Defenders

Purple really suits him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Thunder Shinobi in Roblox Anime Defenders, you need to summon him from the Summon portal. Being a Mythic unit, you can actually improve your chances of getting him if you reach the Mythic pity (400 pulls) and only roll when Thunder Shinobi appears on the banner. I suggest you grind for Gems and don’t pull until you see Thunder Shinobi on the banner. Then, use all your available Gems and hope for the best.

Alternatively, you can visit the trade area to see if anyone is willing to trade or sell a Thunder Shinobi. Expect to pay a pretty penny (around 5,000 gems) for a Mythic unit like him.

How to evolve Thunder Shinobi in Anime Defenders

Crafting Shadow eyes in Anime Defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can evolve Thunder Shinobi into Thunder God by crafting two Shadow Eyes. Here’s what you need to craft the eyes:

12 Star Rift (Blue)

12 Star Rift (Red)

30 Star Rift (Yellow)

Two Star Rift (Rainbow)

Eight Star Rift (Purple)

When you have the crafting materials, make two Shadow Eyes, bring them to the Evolove portal, and combine them to get Thunder God. Thunder God still isn’t what I would consider an S-tier character, but he’s certainly at the top of the A-tier list.

