Even in its non-evolved state, the Curse Prince is one of the strongest units in Anime Defenders. If you want this unit in your party (and you really should because he’s amazing), then I’m here to help you out.

Here’s how to get Curse Prince in Anime Defenders

The best bleed damage unit in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Curse Prince in Roblox Anime Defenders, you need to pull him from the gacha Summon. Being a Mythic character, you only have a 0.25 percent chance to get Curse Prince from a gacha summon.

Fortunately, there is also a Mythic Pity system which you can take advantage of. After 400 pulls, you are guaranteed a Mythic character, and if you try to pull during the Curse Prince Banner, you can pull him with 100 percent accuracy.

Of course, if you don’t want to play the gacha, you can always visit the Trade area and buy the unit from another player. Make sure you have a lot of gems because the Curse Prince isn’t going to be cheap, especially since it’s one of the top-tier characters in Anime Defenders.

How to evolve Curse Prince in Anime Defenders

Seriously, don’t eat it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To evolve Curse Prince in Anime Defenders, you need to fuse him with a Cursed Finger. You can craft the Cursed Finger by using the following items:

Five Star Rift (Purple)

Six Star Rift (Red)

Six Star Rift (Green)

One Star Rift (Rainbow)

14 Star Rift (Yellow)

14,000 Coins

Gather all the Stars and Coins and craft the Cursed Finger. Once you have it, take it to the Evolve portal along with the Curse Prince and get the Curse King. If you thought the Curse Prince was tough, wait until you see what the Curse King can do.

