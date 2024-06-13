Mythic units are hard to acquire in Anime Defenders and cost a lot of Gems, but on the off-chance you are lucky enough to get one, let’s show you the best to own and use.

Recommended Videos

Anime Defenders has been a huge hit since it released into the Roblox world. Using real anime figures for character inspiration, the tower defense game has drawn a huge audience since its launch.

We’ve already completed the arduous task of going through and ranking every Anime Defenders unit, but now it’s time to pick out the absolute best Mythic units.

What are the best Mythic units in Anime Defenders?

Say goodbye to your gems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Mythic units in Anime Defenders have great damage, decent AOE potential, and possess elemental capabilities where needed.

Here’s our definitive list of the best Mythic units in Anime Defenders.

Ant King

While Ant King‘s maximum DPS doesn’t quite rank as highly as others on this list, his AOE attack is wide, meaning he can drop an unreal amount of damage in one go—even wiping out whole waves. Let’s also not discount his damage as he hits hard, and when you combine it with his AOE power, Ant King is a great Mythic to own.

Carp

To many, Carp is considered the greatest Mythic unit in Anime Defenders right now. They are one of the best damage-dealing units and are effective in almost any stage you tackle in the tower defense title. Add his unreal damage to a decent AOE range and speed, and Carp might be the one for you.

Donut Warrior

One of the reasons I like Donut Warrior is he can slow down enemies if he doesn’t necessarily finish them off with his rather impressive damage output and the radius of his attacks. He turns into Donut Master once he’s evolved, and while he might be the “weakest” of everyone on this list, don’t let this sweet treat go under the radar.

Pink Rockstar

Rounding out our list is Pink Rockstar. Notably inspired by the anime character Bocchi, Pink Rockstar is the ideal support hero in more ways than one. They can aid your squad with a big damage buff (always useful) and bring in extra revenue for you to spend at your leisure!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy