If you’re trying to get Cursed Knight in Anime Defenders, you’re going to need a lot of patience and possibly a lot of Robux. The Cursed Knight is not only one of the strongest units in the game but also the rarest.

Here’s how to get and evolve Cursed Knight in Anime Defenders.

How to get Cursed Knight in Anime Defenders

If you have this unit, consider yourself extremely lucky. Screenshot by VANILLA

To get Cursed Knight in Roblox Anime Defenders, you need to pull him from the Summon gacha. Unfortunately for players, this is easier said than done. Cursed Knight is a Secret unit, meaning there’s no guaranteed pity.

If you are willing to risk it, you can buy Lucky or Super Lucky potions, which can give you a better chance, but there’s still no guarantee that you’ll get him from the gacha.

Another way to get Cursed Knight is to get him through trading. If someone actually manages to get Cursed Knight and is willing to trade him, that might be your chance to get this elusive unit. Keep in mind that Secret units like him normally cost about 10,000 or more Gems.

How to evolve Cursed Knight in Anime Defenders

Cursed Soul crafting recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re actually lucky enough to get Cursed Knight, you should evolve him into Cursed Knight (Unlocked) by using the Cursed Soul. Here’s what you need to craft the Cursed Soul:

14 Star Rift (Blue)

14 Star Rift (Red)

13 Star Rift (Green)

35 Star Rift (Yellow)

Three Star Rift (Rainbow)

Once you have the items, visit the crafting station to crate the Soul, and take it to the Evolve portal with your Cursed Knight to evolve him into a Cursed Knight (Unlocked). Even in its base form, the Cursed Knight is easily one of the strongest units in the game, but an Unlocked one is even more powerful.

