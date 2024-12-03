How to get the Turkey Fish in Fisch

With the latest Ancient Isles update in Fisch, the Fischgiving event is upon us, and we have a special Turkey fish to catch and add to our bestiary.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Turkey fish in Roblox’s Fisch.

Where to fish to get the Turkey Fish in Fisch

Insect Bait is the Turkey’s favorite. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pilgrim will tell you about the Turkeys in the water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Turkey in Fisch is a limited-time fish that you can catch with any fishing rod. To start catching Turkey, you need to talk to the Pilgrim NPC who sits on the front side of Moosewood Island. After interacting with him, he talks about the festival of Fischgiving, and he’ll let you in on a secret: Turkeys are in the water, and you can now fish for them.

Unlike other fish which have set locations where you can find them, you can get a Turkey by fishing on any island, but you can increase your odds by doing two things:

Use insect bait: Open your equipment box and find the insect bait to use on your rod. If you don’t have the insect bait, make sure to travel to Moosewood and buy a bait crate, which has a random chance of giving you insect bait. The bait crates are very cheap, and it’s a good investment to stock up your other bait so you can more easily catch rarer fish.

Open your equipment box and find the insect bait to use on your rod. If you don’t have the insect bait, make sure to travel to Moosewood and buy a bait crate, which has a random chance of giving you insect bait. The bait crates are very cheap, and it’s a good investment to stock up your other bait so you can more easily catch rarer fish. Autumn Season: As Thanksgiving is a harvest festival and it is celebrated in Autumn, you’ll have the best odds of finding a Turkey by fishing in this season. You can find the current season by looking at the bottom right corner of the screen, showing the time of the day, weather, and season.

Once you catch the Turkey in your blob, you will get a blue exclamation mark instead of the usual red one because it’s a limited-time fish. You will also get an instant debuff of a -65 percent decrease on your progress bar while reeling Turkey, so you will need to keep your calm and catch the Turkey without failing the catching mini-game.

You don’t want it anymore? Fine. I’ll sell it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting your first Turkey, don’t bother taking it back to the Pilgrim NPC, as he is not interested in taking the Turkey from you. Rather, you can sell Turkey to the Merchant on any island. each of them sells for at least C$ 2,500, which is great for farming money and purchasing better rods in the game. You can also appraise Turkey to give it different mutations, increasing its value and making it stand out from other players.

My favorite variant of the Turkey fish is the shiny mutation, which wears a tiny hat with a little bit of beard, which makes the Turkey funny to look at. However, if you’re a late-game player and money farming doesn’t interest you, you can store your Turkey in your inventory and show it off to other players. The Turkey, when equipped in your hand, makes a gobble sound which is enough to make a fellow fisherman take notice of you and politely ask you to stop.

As Turkey is a limited-time fish, you can only catch it during the ongoing Fischgiving event, so make sure to catch it before the event ends. Next up, you can read our guides on finding Phoenix Rod and learn about the 10 Rod Recipes in Fisch.

